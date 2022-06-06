RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on June 8, 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at

https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/register.aspx?conf=jeff240&page=rdnt&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/rdnt/1858200

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation: Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Location: New York, NY

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 351 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928