Enterprise Sales Software Company Kennected Launches LinkedIn Profile Grading Tool

Indianapolis-based SaaS company, Kennected launches its newest free-to-use software. After months of creative behind-the-scenes processes, Indianapolis-based SaaS company Kennected will release their latest tool — a LinkedIn Profile Optimizer.

In the digital age, first impressions still matter but even more so on digital platforms.

When users receive invites to connect on LinkedIn, what one’s profile says and how it says it can be the difference between a conversation and getting ignored or “ghosted.”

LinkedIn is one of the first places employers, network connections, and other professionals look first when determining if they wish to affiliate with a person.

The LinkedIn Profile Optimizer will allow users to stand out from the crowd and create a lasting impression on viewers.

All users have to do is copy and paste their LinkedIn profile URLs into the search bar, and the results get delivered in about 2 minutes.

The tool will grade users' initial profile and determine what needs to be added, deleted, or changed to make their LinkedIn profile the best it can be.

This amazing free LinkedIn Profile Optimizer is 100% free at launch.

Kennected’s CMO, Stephen Twomey had this to say about the profile grader, “Kennected is excited to templatize and systemize our internal processes for what our team members determine makes a highly optimized profile. Being able to build software that allows people to find out their score, similar to how SSI (social selling index) works, will allow people to convert more conversations into customers. The downstream revenue opportunities for LinkedIn users that develop better-looking and better converting profiles are limitless. Kennected could not be more proud of the development team for their hard work on this.”

To learn more about Kennected’s suite of tools, including LinkedIn automation, Kennected Video, and coming soon, Kennected Calendar, check out the additional tools at Kennected.org.

