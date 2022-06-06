New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959755/?utm_source=GNW

- Global Power Management Systems Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026



- The Power Management System (PMS) is a specially designed technology platform that controls the plant electrical system and electrical switchgear, with the objective to deliver safe and reliable power supply by resolving unsettling influences and power outage issues. PMS design places emphasis on improving the safety, reliability, operability, maintainability, code compliance, and Design Codes of plant electrical system, while acknowledging the relevant IEC standards, and national and local regulations. Growth in the global is set to be driven by numerous growth encouraging factors. While uptrend in key end-use verticals such as data centers, oil & gas, metals & mining, and marine has a strong bearing on market expansion, increased emphasis on industrial automation and roll out of advanced PMS platforms instigated widespread growth of the market. The rise of digital lifestyle and digital economy induced a healthy trajectory in global data center industry, creating large-scale opportunities to various electrical systems markets including PMS, which aid data centers in streamlining their electrical system efficiency and performance. Similarly, stupendous increase in oil & gas sector along with critical requirement of reliable and consistent power in on-shore, off-shore, storage and refinery units, triggered widespread deployments of PMS in oil & gas plants. Likewise, the mining industry`s strong lenience towards reliable power sources that eliminate production floor disturbances due to power outages enhanced the market prospects for PMS. Marine sector is another major end-use sector, which accelerated the market momentum in a major way. Shipping activities grew on a large scale during recent decades, due to intensified maritime logistics and also due to marine tourism, while widening the demand for marine PMS.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Management Systems estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.4% share of the global Power Management Systems market.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $836.7 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $746.4 Million by 2026



- The Power Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$836.7 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 20.94% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$746.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$174.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Higher uptake of PMS by industrial facilities in the developed world is influenced by factors such as strong emphasis on improving the reliability and safety of plant electrical system, inclination towards industry-wide automation to comply with productivity objectives, and reducing overall energy consumption. Energy consumption has emerged as a prime focus area for industrial entities in the US and other developed nations, against the backdrop of rising governmental initiatives to minimize carbon emissions from various sources including factories and plants. Such governmental programs have wielded huge impact on energy management in industrial enterprises across the board, while generating substantial opportunities for PMS. Asia-Pacific (excluding China and Japan) constitutes the second fastest growing regional market. PMS deployments in the Asia-Pacific region are being fueled by growing awareness about power management among industrial entities in the region. Such momentum is especially visible in India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Malaysia. Rising electrification and digitalization have been offset partly due to increased energy efficiency. The emerging economies are estimated to account for the majority of electricity demand growth globally.

- Services Segment to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026



- Services constitute a major segment within the world PMS market. Although the full-fledged PMS software and hardware remains at the core of power management program, services play an important role from basic feasibility study through performance evaluation and follow-through actions. Further, importance of PMS services remains highly relevant in managing, maintaining and monitoring of PMS platform. In order to achieve power management objectives, industrial entities focus on a range of services including Project Services, Consultancy Services, Training & Educational Services, and Lifecycle Services. In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$776.5 Million will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$246.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 152 Featured) ABB Ltd. Brush Group Eaton Corporation Inc. Emerson Electric Company ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc. General Electric Company Honeywell International Inc. Larsen & Toubro Limited Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Rockwell Automation, Inc. Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Wärtsilä Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Pandemic’s Effect on the Power Management Systems Market

An Introduction to Power Management System (PMS)

Power Management Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers

While Developing Regions Steer Overall Growth in the PMS

Market, Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Relevant

EXHIBIT 4: World Power Management Systems Market (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 5: World Power Management Systems Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, USA, Canada,

Africa, Europe, and Japan

PMS Software: Dominant Product Segment

Cloud Versions Instigate New Demand for PMS Software

PMS Services Remains a Major Market Segment

Power Monitoring & Control: Core PMS Module

Critical Importance of Load Shedding & Management Amplifies Demand

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

PMS: A Fragmented Marketplace

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Select Global Brands

EXHIBIT 6: Power Management Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for 153

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Select Trends Relevant to the Power Management System Industry

Power Efficiency and Management Offer Several Benefits

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth and Progress of PMS Market

Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth

Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 7: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Growing Energy Efficiency Needs Amid Escalating Energy Costs

Favor PMS Market Expansion

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates PMS Deployments

After Getting Hit the Hardest, the Clean Energy Segment Bound

to Rebound

EXHIBIT 8: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Marine Sector: Major Consumer of PMS

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes and Parallel Increase

in Number of Marine Freight Carriers Enhance Marine PMS Demand

EXHIBIT 9: World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by

Principal Vessel Type: 2017 & 2018

EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-

Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or

International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018

EXHIBIT 12: Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for

the Years 2011 through 2018

Global Seaborne Trade Statistics

EXHIBIT 13: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded

in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018

EXHIBIT 14: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade

Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

EXHIBIT 15: Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage

of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Shipbuilding Activity Widens Opportunities for Marine PMS

EXHIBIT 16: New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in

Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014,

2016 2018, and 2020E

EXHIBIT 17: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton

Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Naval Ships, a Dominant Application Segment: Geopolitical

Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business

Case

EXHIBIT 18: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for

Naval PMS: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Steady Growth Projected for PMS in Oil & Gas Sector

EXHIBIT 19: Global Prices of Brent Crude (In US$ Per Barrel)

for the Years 2012 through 2021

EXHIBIT 20: With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid

Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil

Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy:

Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000 Barrels

per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Increase in E&P Spending and Volatility Continue to Shape

Strategy for Sustained Demand of Power Management Systems

EXHIBIT 21: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

EXHIBIT 22: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels

for the Years 2015 through 2020

Sophisticated PMS Gain Traction in Metals and Mining Applications

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

EXHIBIT 23: Leading Mining Nations in the World (2022E):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia,

China, Russia, USA, and Others

Established Role of Power Management in Data Centers Builds

Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 24: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per

Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022

EXHIBIT 25: Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019,

and 2022): New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand

Square Feet

EXHIBIT 26: Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple

Smart Home: Application Requirements of Smart Home/Consumer

Apps (In Mbps) by 2023

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for

Datacenters

Demand for Datacenters Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New

Normal

Technologically Advanced Applications in Power Management

Smart Integrated Power Management Solutions

Power Management System in Smart Homes

Innovations in Power Management ICs

Power Management Tools from ENERSYS®

BAE Systems? Power Management Solutions for Air Taxis

TAE Technologies Inventive Power Management Strategy Transforms

Electric Vehicle Management

Review of Generator Sets for Healthcare Settings - A Case in Point



