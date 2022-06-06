New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959755/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Power Management Systems Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026
- The Power Management System (PMS) is a specially designed technology platform that controls the plant electrical system and electrical switchgear, with the objective to deliver safe and reliable power supply by resolving unsettling influences and power outage issues. PMS design places emphasis on improving the safety, reliability, operability, maintainability, code compliance, and Design Codes of plant electrical system, while acknowledging the relevant IEC standards, and national and local regulations. Growth in the global is set to be driven by numerous growth encouraging factors. While uptrend in key end-use verticals such as data centers, oil & gas, metals & mining, and marine has a strong bearing on market expansion, increased emphasis on industrial automation and roll out of advanced PMS platforms instigated widespread growth of the market. The rise of digital lifestyle and digital economy induced a healthy trajectory in global data center industry, creating large-scale opportunities to various electrical systems markets including PMS, which aid data centers in streamlining their electrical system efficiency and performance. Similarly, stupendous increase in oil & gas sector along with critical requirement of reliable and consistent power in on-shore, off-shore, storage and refinery units, triggered widespread deployments of PMS in oil & gas plants. Likewise, the mining industry`s strong lenience towards reliable power sources that eliminate production floor disturbances due to power outages enhanced the market prospects for PMS. Marine sector is another major end-use sector, which accelerated the market momentum in a major way. Shipping activities grew on a large scale during recent decades, due to intensified maritime logistics and also due to marine tourism, while widening the demand for marine PMS.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Management Systems estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.4% share of the global Power Management Systems market.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $836.7 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $746.4 Million by 2026
- The Power Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$836.7 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 20.94% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$746.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$174.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Higher uptake of PMS by industrial facilities in the developed world is influenced by factors such as strong emphasis on improving the reliability and safety of plant electrical system, inclination towards industry-wide automation to comply with productivity objectives, and reducing overall energy consumption. Energy consumption has emerged as a prime focus area for industrial entities in the US and other developed nations, against the backdrop of rising governmental initiatives to minimize carbon emissions from various sources including factories and plants. Such governmental programs have wielded huge impact on energy management in industrial enterprises across the board, while generating substantial opportunities for PMS. Asia-Pacific (excluding China and Japan) constitutes the second fastest growing regional market. PMS deployments in the Asia-Pacific region are being fueled by growing awareness about power management among industrial entities in the region. Such momentum is especially visible in India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Malaysia. Rising electrification and digitalization have been offset partly due to increased energy efficiency. The emerging economies are estimated to account for the majority of electricity demand growth globally.
- Services Segment to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
- Services constitute a major segment within the world PMS market. Although the full-fledged PMS software and hardware remains at the core of power management program, services play an important role from basic feasibility study through performance evaluation and follow-through actions. Further, importance of PMS services remains highly relevant in managing, maintaining and monitoring of PMS platform. In order to achieve power management objectives, industrial entities focus on a range of services including Project Services, Consultancy Services, Training & Educational Services, and Lifecycle Services. In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$776.5 Million will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$246.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 152 Featured) ABB Ltd. Brush Group Eaton Corporation Inc. Emerson Electric Company ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc. General Electric Company Honeywell International Inc. Larsen & Toubro Limited Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Rockwell Automation, Inc. Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Wärtsilä Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Pandemic’s Effect on the Power Management Systems Market
An Introduction to Power Management System (PMS)
Power Management Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Growth Drivers
While Developing Regions Steer Overall Growth in the PMS
Market, Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Relevant
EXHIBIT 4: World Power Management Systems Market (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 5: World Power Management Systems Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, USA, Canada,
Africa, Europe, and Japan
PMS Software: Dominant Product Segment
Cloud Versions Instigate New Demand for PMS Software
PMS Services Remains a Major Market Segment
Power Monitoring & Control: Core PMS Module
Critical Importance of Load Shedding & Management Amplifies Demand
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
PMS: A Fragmented Marketplace
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
Select Global Brands
EXHIBIT 6: Power Management Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for 153
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Select Trends Relevant to the Power Management System Industry
Power Efficiency and Management Offer Several Benefits
Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth and Progress of PMS Market
Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth
Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 7: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Growing Energy Efficiency Needs Amid Escalating Energy Costs
Favor PMS Market Expansion
Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates PMS Deployments
After Getting Hit the Hardest, the Clean Energy Segment Bound
to Rebound
EXHIBIT 8: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Marine Sector: Major Consumer of PMS
Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes and Parallel Increase
in Number of Marine Freight Carriers Enhance Marine PMS Demand
EXHIBIT 9: World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by
Principal Vessel Type: 2017 & 2018
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-
Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018
EXHIBIT 11: Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or
International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018
EXHIBIT 12: Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for
the Years 2011 through 2018
Global Seaborne Trade Statistics
EXHIBIT 13: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded
in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018
EXHIBIT 14: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade
Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
EXHIBIT 15: Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage
of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Shipbuilding Activity Widens Opportunities for Marine PMS
EXHIBIT 16: New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in
Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014,
2016 2018, and 2020E
EXHIBIT 17: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton
Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
Naval Ships, a Dominant Application Segment: Geopolitical
Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business
Case
EXHIBIT 18: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for
Naval PMS: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Steady Growth Projected for PMS in Oil & Gas Sector
EXHIBIT 19: Global Prices of Brent Crude (In US$ Per Barrel)
for the Years 2012 through 2021
EXHIBIT 20: With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid
Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil
Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy:
Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000 Barrels
per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Increase in E&P Spending and Volatility Continue to Shape
Strategy for Sustained Demand of Power Management Systems
EXHIBIT 21: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
EXHIBIT 22: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels
for the Years 2015 through 2020
Sophisticated PMS Gain Traction in Metals and Mining Applications
World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
EXHIBIT 23: Leading Mining Nations in the World (2022E):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia,
China, Russia, USA, and Others
Established Role of Power Management in Data Centers Builds
Market Momentum
EXHIBIT 24: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per
Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022
EXHIBIT 25: Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019,
and 2022): New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand
Square Feet
EXHIBIT 26: Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple
Smart Home: Application Requirements of Smart Home/Consumer
Apps (In Mbps) by 2023
Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for
Datacenters
Demand for Datacenters Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New
Normal
Technologically Advanced Applications in Power Management
Smart Integrated Power Management Solutions
Power Management System in Smart Homes
Innovations in Power Management ICs
Power Management Tools from ENERSYS®
BAE Systems? Power Management Solutions for Air Taxis
TAE Technologies Inventive Power Management Strategy Transforms
Electric Vehicle Management
Review of Generator Sets for Healthcare Settings - A Case in Point
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Power Management Systems Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026
What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
