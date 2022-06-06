Webscale Joins the MACH Alliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the fastest, most secure cloud platform for modern commerce today announced that it has joined the MACH Alliance as an Enabler member. The MACH Alliance advocates for an open, best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem, while its members empower businesses with a composable technology foundation, where every component is scalable, replaceable, and continuously improved through agile development to meet evolving business needs.



The new Enabler membership category, announced by the MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless) Alliance in December 2021, was created for companies whose solutions are heavily utilized by MACH Alliance member organizations to deliver a MACH service or technology. Webscale is already working closely with MACH Alliance members, including several product co-development projects.

“We’re excited to have Webscale join the MACH Alliance as an Enabler,” said Sonja Keerl, President of the MACH Alliance. “There has never been a more opportune moment to advocate for scalable and flexible architectures. Webscale is at the forefront of this revolution, with a cloud platform custom-built for ecommerce relied upon by thousands of merchants for ensuring a flawless customer experience, and hence a perfect addition to the Alliance.”

“At Webscale, we have been championing the importance of employing scalable architectures and flexible deployment models that address the needs of modern commerce for many years,” said Jay Smith, Founder and CTO of Webscale. "Our decoupled architecture offers extreme flexibility, up and down the technology stack, and microservices, APIs, cloud, and headless are core to Webscale’s approach. We are delighted to join the MACH Alliance as an Enabler alongside companies like AWS, to advocate for MACH as an ecommerce industry standard, and to deliver the best digital experiences for merchants and their customers."

Webscale’s MACH-aligned cloud delivery platform supports ecommerce enables 150+ Digital Agencies, SIs, and ISVs to service leading ecommerce brands such as Dollar General, Unilever/Murad, Olympus, Regal Cinemas, Watsco, Snake River Farms, and Trulieve, among many others. Webscale’s full stack headless commerce architecture and support for underlying cloud-native platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure), and the flexibility to support any frontend, microservices, or backend vendor technologies, with a robust API library and methodology, make it a perfect addition to the MACH Alliance member community.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members, or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantages of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.



The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org , read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Webscale

Webscale is powering modern commerce by layering software for performance, security, availability and compliance, over a distributed global network that leverages the cloud, automation, machine learning, and DevOps protocols to address the needs of growing brands. With use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, Webscale simplifies the deployment and day-to-day management of storefronts, including headless and progressive web application infrastructure, and across any self-hosted or fully hosted commerce cloud. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas, and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India, and London, UK.

Webscale, CloudEDGE and Webscale STRATUS are Webscale Networks, Inc. brands. For more information, visit www.webscale.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter, and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Andrew Humber

Webscale

ah@webscale.com

Media Contact:

Emma Keates

MACH Alliance

emma@thebaascompany.com

Chris Hart

MACH Alliance

chris.hart@machalliance.org







