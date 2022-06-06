New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Permanent Magnet Motor Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957668/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market to Reach $39.1 Billion by 2026



Demand for permanent magnets has increased in recent years especially for small motors as magnets help in generating equal torque and power despite smaller size of the motor. Using permanent magnets also leads to more efficiency than synchronous or induction motors. In PM motors, the rotor is usually located inside. However, sometimes the rotor can be external as well. Structurally, permanent magnet motors can be classified into types: surface and interior. Each type can be further categorized into sub-categories. The magnets of a surface permanent magnet motor can be positioned on or embedded into the rotor surface. On the other hand, the magnets of interior permanent magnet (IPM) motors can be embedded as a big cluster or spaced out as the magnets reach nearer to the core. The magnets can also be set in a spoke pattern in IPMs. Permanent magnet motors can be used with all kinds of controllers which makes it ideal for both the DC and AC small motors. Although the DC and AC permanent magnet motors function primarily in the same way, different techniques are used to produce and control magnetic fields. Brushless DC motors are generally used in appliances and other low power activities. Nonetheless, they are slowly gaining traction in process automation as well. Non-removable control systems of BLDC motors create a limitation in using them.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Permanent Magnet Motor estimated at US$26.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Alternate Current Motor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Direct Current Motor segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2026



The Permanent Magnet Motor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Rapid industrialization represents the most important growth driver for PM motor market. Rising demand for industrial robots as well the wider inclination towards automation substantially boost the prospects for permanent magnet motor market as automation accounts for 30% of total market. On the other hand, uncertainty in supply of rare earth elements (RREs) used in making permanent magnet is a major bottleneck for the market.



Brushless DC Segment to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026



A brushless DC electric motor, or electronically commutated motor (ECM), are synchronous motors backed by direct current electricity through an inverter or switching power supply, which generates power as alternating current to let each motor phase through a closed-loop controller. The controller gives current pulses to the motor windings while maintaining the motor`s torque and speed, replacing the commutator in several conventional electric motors. The Brushless motor system and PMSM (permanent magnet synchronous motor) share the same design. However, BLDC can also be an induction motor of a switched reluctance motor. BLDC uses neodymium magnets and is outrunners, inrunners, or axial. In the global Brushless DC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$852 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Autotrol Corporation

Bonfiglioli Italia S.P.A.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Bühler Motor Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Franklin Electric

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Nidec Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation

WEG S.A.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957668/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business

Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index

(BCI) Points

An Introduction to Permanent Magnet Motor

Permanent Magnet Alternate Current (PMAC) Motor

Permanent Magnet Direct Current (PMDC) Motor

Brushless DC Motors (BLDC)

Demagnetization of Permanent Magnet

Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market: Overview and Outlook

World Permanent Magnet Motors Market by Type (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor, and Brushless DC Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Brimming with Significant Growth

Potential

World Permanent Magnet Motors Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

Regional Market Analysis: Asia Pacific Dominates

World Permanent Magnet Motors Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Permanent Magnet Motors Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Select Brands

Permanent Magnet Motor - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Industrial Automation Technologies and Robotics

Augurs Well

Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers) for the

Years 2019 & 2023

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Relevance in Automotive Sector

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Opportunities in Healthcare Equipment Sector

PM Motors in Aerospace Applications

Relevance in Textile Industry Equipment

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Warrant Attention from

Diverse Applications

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Shift Ground for Elevator

Technology

Energy Efficiency Requirements Bode Well

Technology Innovations

Select Advancements

Market Suffers Due to Shortage of Rare Earth Elements

High Costs: A Major Issue

Neodymium Magnets Grow in Popularity

Soft Magnetic Composite Materials for PM Motors



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alternate Current Motor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Alternate Current Motor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Alternate Current Motor

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Current Motor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Direct Current Motor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Direct Current Motor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Brushless DC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Brushless DC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Brushless DC by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial & Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial & Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial &

Residential by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alternate

Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alternate

Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alternate

Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Monthly Change in Industrial Production (in %) in China: Jan

2020 to Sep 2020

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alternate

Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Growing Adoption of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles to Expand Long

Term Demand for Permanent Magnet Motors

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alternate

Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alternate

Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet

Motor by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet

Motor by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alternate

Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by Type -

Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless

DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alternate

Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alternate

Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alternate

Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet Motor

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Permanent Magnet

Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor

and Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Permanent

Magnet Motor by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Permanent Magnet

Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Permanent

Magnet Motor by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Permanent Magnet Motor by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Permanent Magnet

Motor by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Permanent

Magnet Motor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Permanent Magnet

Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor

and Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Permanent

Magnet Motor by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Permanent Magnet Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial &

Residential, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Permanent Magnet

Motor by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial & Residential,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Permanent

Magnet Motor by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet Motor by Type - Alternate Current Motor,

Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Permanent Magnet Motor

by Type - Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and

Brushless DC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet

Motor by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor and Brushless DC

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957668/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________