DryShield Water Solutions Reveals a Few Effective Waterproofing Approaches in Latest Press Report

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DryShield Water Solutions is the dominant waterproofing contractor in Canada with more than a couple of decades of experience in basement waterproofing services. They bestow their knowledge about effective waterproofing approaches in their recent press report.

According to the waterproofing company's assessment, there is no such thing as a "one-size-fits-all solution" when it comes to basement waterproofing. Because finding the right solution will completely depend on the source of the problem, which type of foundation they have, and where their home is located.

Interior drainage is typically the best option for most homes than exterior excavation - mainly because it is less disruptive and more cost-effective, says Jonathan Mcmahon, founder of this leading basement waterproofing Toronto Company. He also added that their effective waterproofing system uses a concealed drainage channel to capture water from leaks and diverts the water to a sump pump to get the water out of the basement.

As per the DryShield Water Solutions' press document, some homeowners opt for Sealants and epoxy injections if a drainage system isn't in their budget. These band-aid fixes or masonry waterproofing products are generally used in hairline concrete crack repair to prevent moisture from seeping through, but applying sealants over painted walls or efflorescence will not be effective. DryShield's crack repair system involves a combination of porous foam, flexible sealant, and an impermeable membrane to stop leaks.

Exterior waterproofing is typically using polymers and membranes to shield the exterior basement walls and installing an underground trench drain. Even though the exterior drainage is generally considered to be the most effective way of waterproofing, it also costs a lot of money and takes a lot of time for excavation. These exterior drains are susceptible to clogging and extremely disruptive, and can also be dangerous. People who have flooding as their major concern at their location or if they have a consistently wet basement can call Toronto waterproofing specialists from DryShield to waterproof their basements effectively, says the company's recently released press document.

DryShield Water Solutions is well-reputed for its waterproofing services in Toronto, Canada. Because of their unmatched quality of work and best-in-class customer service for more than two decades, they have emerged as one of the top-tier companies in this business. DryShield's basement waterproofing has served from small-scale house projects to the largest corporate projects including Pearson International Airport, Walmart, and Scotia Bank. Their primary goal is to protect their customer's homes and their foundations with excellent quality of service and the right expertise and solutions.

