New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biometrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957509/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Biometrics Market to Reach $44.1 Billion by 2026



Biometrics technology is used to identify an individual on the basis of physiological and behavioral characteristics such as hand geometry, retinal pattern, fingerprint, and facial thermograms. The person should be present physically for the identification to get the access into the system. The system does not require any password or PIN number for identification. The systems act as identification as well as authentication system in accordance with the situation. Biometrics works on Automated Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) methodology to enable an organization to effectively manage material, workforce, and time. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biometrics estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period. Non-AFIS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$14.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AFIS segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global Biometrics market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026



The Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.38% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.3Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 13.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented disruptions and sweeping changes across various industries, and created a notable demand for touchless biometric solutions. Advanced multifactor and multimodal biometric platforms are gaining increasing relevance due to their authentication accuracy and alignment with social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. Latest rules specified by various governments require businesses to avoid using palm print, fingerprint and hand-key readers for preventing physical contact and spread of the virus. These measures are paving way for iris scans and facial recognition technologies that are user-friendly and suitable for diverse environments. With people vary of touching card readers, keypads, elevator buttons, and door handles, facial and iris recognition, as well as other such contactless biometric technologies are likely to replace methods that require repeated touching of surfaces by people.



Contactless biometrics technology is set to experience remarkable gains due to the confluence of factors such as COVID-19-related guidelines and adoption of digital security solutions. The increasing focus on public safety monitoring coupled with the need for early detection and patient screening are driving the adoption of advanced contact-less biometrics technology.



Fuelled by rising application of the technology for identity verification, transactions, access control and payments, the global market for contactless biometrics technology is projected to post a strong growth rate through the year 2030. The technology is anticipated to receive a major boost from COVID-19 pandemic and associated need for contactless biometrics coupled with rising adoption of online transactions. The concept is expected to witness a notable uptick in facilities requiring stringent surveillance, access control and law enforcement. In addition, biotechnology and healthcare units are estimated to hold the major share, mainly for facial recognition. The adoption of security and innovative solutions for healthcare applications is expected to foster demand for iris scans and facial recognition. Contactless biometrics is anticipated to find rising application for identity verification and access control while software solutions are estimated to enjoy the dominating position. The increasing implementation of contactless biometrics is attributed mainly to the fact that the technology is more secure in comparison to conventional access control options.



Iris Segment to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026



Iris biometrics is a method of identifying, verifying and validating individuals by photographing and scanning iris of their eye and analyzing the unique random colored patterns of their iris. Iris biometric system makes a collective use of optics, computer vision and pattern recognition to scan and identify the distinctive iris patterns from individuals eyes. Iris biometrics recognizes and captures over 250 distinguishing characteristics from about four hundred distinguishing characteristics in an individual. Another unique characteristic is the ability of this technology to work considerably well on different age groups, an edge over fingerprinting technique. Iris scanning technology provides secured identification, because a person`s iris is not suspected to wear and tear, and remains unchanged during one`s life. Iris technology has about six times additional distinct identifiable features in comparison to fingerprint.



In the global Iris segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$992.8 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 340 Featured) -

Assa Abloy AB

Aware, Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Daon, Inc.

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

FaceTec, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

ID R&D Inc.

Innovatrics, s.r.o.

iProov Ltd.

Jumio

NEC Corporation

Neurotechnology

Onfido

Precise Biometrics

Secunet Security Networks AG

SenseTime

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Thales Group

Veridos GmbH

Zetes Industries SA/NV







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957509/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Biometrics Technology

Contactless Biometric Technologies Poised to Make Gains Amidst

COVID-19 Outbreak

Rising Focus on Identity Amidst the Pandemic Drives Changes in

Biometrics Field

COVID ?Passports? from Biometrics Vendors

Biometrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

An Introduction to Biometrics Technology

Types of Biometric Technologies

Biometrics Technology: Growing Use of Biological Traits for

Identification & Verification to Fuel Market Prospects

COVID-19 Impacts Contact-only Biometrics Market

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Adoption of Biometric

Technology

Competition

Biometric Startups Set to Transform Competitive Scenario

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Next-Generation Biometric Technologies to Transform Market

Landscape

Finger-Vein Recognition

3D Face Recognition

Sensor Interoperability

Biometrics Authentication in the Cloud

AI & Biometrics

Contactless Biometrics Technology Poised for Major Gains in

Post COVID-19 Period

Global Contactless Biometrics Market Breakdown by Component

(in %) for 2020

Multimodal Biometrics Emerges as a Promising Area of Growth

Future Trends in Biometrics Technology: A Review

Growing Role of Biometrics for Identification & Authentication

in Consumer Electronics Sector

Smartphones Become a Critical Device for Biometrics

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2020

Rise in Biometric Technology-based Government Initiatives

Propel Market Growth

National ID Programs Build Opportunities for Biometric Systems

Border Control & Immigration Emerges as a Promising Market for

Biometric Systems

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Beefing Up

Security with Biometric Systems: Number of Terrorist Incidents

and Terrorism-related Deaths Worldwide for 2011-2018

Fingerprint Technology Remains the Dominant Biometric System in

Use for Immigration Purposes

Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics for Travel & Immigration

Control

Growing Role of Biometrics in Addressing Fraud and Security

Breaches to Propel Use of Iris Recognition Technology in BFSI

Industry

Applications of Biometrics Technology in Financial Services Sector

Digitization of Banking Services and Need for Stricter

Identification Protocols to Prevent Security Breaches Drives

Market

Biometrics Enable Banks to Improve Customer Engagement Levels

Fingerprint Scan Technology Leads the BFSI Sector

Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth in BFSI Sector

Voice Biometrics Continues to Gain Growth in BFSI Sector

Facial Recognition Growing in Popularity

Banks See More Deployment of Vein Recognition Biometrics

Dual Biometrics Finds Acceptance among Banks

Rise of Internet and Mobile Banking Drives Opportunities for

Biometrics Market

Global Online Banking Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on Rise

Rise in ATM Installations Presents Opportunity for Iris

Biometrics: Global Installed Base of ATMs in Millions for

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Increasing Availability of Biometrics-Enabled Smartphones

Transforms Mobile Banking Services

Global Penetration Rate (In %) of Fingerprint Sensor in

Smartphones for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020E

Biometric Payment Cards Propel Biometrics Adoption in BFSI Sector

Financial Inclusion of Unbanked Population: A Key Advantage of

Biometrics Technology

Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Country

for 2019

Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender

for 2019

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults

Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Digital Onboarding Initiatives of Banks Present Favorable

Outlook for Biometrics Technologies

Amidst Digital Transformation of Banking Operations, Behavioral

Biometrics Witnesses Growth

Keystroke Dynamics Authentication Overcomes Challenges Related

to Conventional Authentication Methods

Regulatory Mandates Promote Adoption Biometrics Technology in

Banking Sector

Innovations in Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

Sector: A Review

Increasing Significance of Biometrics Technology in

Facilitating Contactless Passenger Journey Post-COVID-19

Pandemic

Demand for Biometric Systems Rises from Law Enforcement Agencies

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Iris Biometrics

Significant Role of Biometrics in Access Control Implementations

Iris Biometrics Rapidly Gains Adoption in Physical Access

Implementations

System & Network Access Control Presents Considerable Market

Opportunity

Use of Iris Biometrics for Attendance & Workforce Management to

Grow in Prominence

Multi Factor Authentication Continues to Grow in Popularity in

Access Control

Automotive Industry Exhibits Growing Inclination to Use

Biometrics Systems

Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in Identity

Verification & Access Control at Airports

Aviation Industry Hard Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY % Change

in RPKs and ASKs by Region for June 2020

Biometrics Technology to Expedite Check In and Boarding at

Airports

Automated Border Control Systems (eGates) for Faster Processing

at Border Checkpoints: Opportunities for Market Growth

Enterprises Choose Biometric Technology for Secure Identity

Management and Better HR Management

Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024

Digital Transformation of Workplaces and Enterprise Mobile

Enhance Importance of Biometrics Technology

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and

Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for 2019 and 2020

Healthcare Emerges as a High Growth Market for Biometric Systems

Iris Biometrics Well Suited to Mitigate Hospital Patient

Identification Issues

Hygiene Concerns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic Create Business

Case for Contactless Biometrics

Education Sector to Leverage the Capabilities of Biometrics

Technology

Hospitality Industry: High Potential Market for Biometrics

Technology

Growing Role of Biometrics Technology in Smart Homes and Offices

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Biometrics Present Potential Opportunities for Retail Vertical

Fingerprint Recognition: A Reliable Biometrics Technology with

Varied Applications

Low Costs Benefits Drive Gains in Non-Automated FIS Market

Contactless Fingerprint Systems Drive Opportunities

3D Fingerprint Scanners Evolve as a More Accurate Technology

Iris Biometrics: Uniqueness of Human Iris Holds Tremendous

Potential as an Identification Technology

Iris Recognition Gains Marked Adoption across Diverse Verticals

Iris-based Identity Authentication Address Concerns with

Contact Biometrics

Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Iris Recognition Technologies

Blockchain & Iris Recognition Opens Opportunities for Identity

Verification in Various Industries

Technology Developments to Transform the Iris Biometrics Market

Advanced Hand Held Devices to Bring Portability to Iris Biometrics

Face and Voice Recognition Technologies Continue to Gain

Popularity

Hand Geometry: Another Promising Biometric Authentication

Technology

Banking and Time & Attendance Management Sustain Demand for

Hand Geometry Systems

Consumer Biometrics: Need for Convenience and Hassle-Free

Experiences Boost Technology Adoption

Digital Authentication Needs of Diverse Verticals Turn Focus

onto Behavioral Biometrics

Key Issues Facing Biometrics Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Biometrics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-AFIS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Non-AFIS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Non-AFIS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AFIS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for AFIS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for AFIS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Iris by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Iris by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Face

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Face by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Face by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Voice by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Voice by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation / Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation / Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Transportation /

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense & Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Defense & Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Defense & Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Banking & Finance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Banking & Finance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: World 11-Year Perspective for Banking & Finance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 42: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives the Need for ?Touchless Experiences?,

Paving the Way for Biometric Systems

Biometrics Technology Finds Favor in BFSI Sector

Growing Significance of Voice Biometrics in Finance Sector

Growing Security Concerns Up Demand for Biometric Systems at

Airports & Border Crossings

Iris Biometrics to Expedite Screening Process

Iris Biometrics for Criminal Profiling

Hospitals Turn to Iris Biometrics for Right Patient

Fingerprint Identification Technology: An Important Tool for

Law Enforcement Agencies

Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by Application - Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Biometrics by Application -

Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris,

Face, Voice and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by End-Use - Transportation / Logistics, Government,

Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking &

Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Biometrics by End-Use -

Transportation / Logistics, Government, Defense & Security,

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation /

Logistics, Government, Defense & Security, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by Application - Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Biometrics by Application -

Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-AFIS,

AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by End-Use - Transportation / Logistics, Government,

Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking &

Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Biometrics by End-Use -

Transportation / Logistics, Government, Defense & Security,

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation /

Logistics, Government, Defense & Security, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Growing Adoption of Biometrics Technology in BFSI Industry

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by Application - Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Biometrics by Application -

Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-AFIS,

AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by End-Use - Transportation / Logistics, Government,

Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking &

Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Biometrics by End-Use -

Transportation / Logistics, Government, Defense & Security,

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation /

Logistics, Government, Defense & Security, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Coronavirus Crisis Augments Use of Iris Recognition Technology

Financial Services Industry in China Embraces Biometric Systems

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by Application - Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Biometrics by Application -

Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-AFIS,

AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by End-Use - Transportation / Logistics, Government,

Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking &

Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Biometrics by End-Use -

Transportation / Logistics, Government, Defense & Security,

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation /

Logistics, Government, Defense & Security, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Biometric Systems Market

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Biometrics by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by Application - Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Biometrics by Application -

Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-AFIS,

AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by End-Use - Transportation / Logistics, Government,

Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking &

Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Biometrics by End-Use -

Transportation / Logistics, Government, Defense & Security,

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation /

Logistics, Government, Defense & Security, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by Application - Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Biometrics by Application -

Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-AFIS,

AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by End-Use - Transportation / Logistics, Government,

Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking &

Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Biometrics by End-Use -

Transportation / Logistics, Government, Defense & Security,

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation /

Logistics, Government, Defense & Security, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by Application - Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Biometrics by Application -

Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-AFIS,

AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by End-Use - Transportation / Logistics, Government,

Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking &

Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Biometrics by End-Use -

Transportation / Logistics, Government, Defense & Security,

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation /

Logistics, Government, Defense & Security, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by Application - Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Biometrics by Application -

Non-AFIS, AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-AFIS,

AFIS, Iris, Face, Voice and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics by End-Use - Transportation / Logistics, Government,

Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Banking &



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957509/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________