‘Superantigen’ Identified in COVID Spike Protein May Cause Heart Damage, according to the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autopsies of two young boys who died of heart problems shortly after COVID-19 vaccination showed a pattern consistent with a toxic stress injury to the heart muscle, writes Steven J. Hatfill, M.D., in the summer issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.



A detailed look at the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the protein coded for by the mRNA vaccine reveals the presence of a “superantigen” motif. This unique sequence is not present in other known SARS-related β-coronaviruses. But it is similar both in function and three-dimensional structure to staphylococcal enterotoxin B. SEB is a potent toxin produced by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. Notably, SEB was manufactured on a large scale as a biological weapon during the 1960s.



It is reasonable to assume that the hyperinflammatory syndrome of COVID-19 can originate from the superantigen sequence, writes Dr. Hatfill, and that this syndrome might also occur in some vaccine recipients.



Since there is no apparent natural evolutionary lineage for the superantigen sequence, a laboratory origin must be considered, he states. If the SEB-like motif present in the virus proves to be an intentional genetic insert, this technology represents a dramatic advancement in offensive biological warfare.

The discovery of the sequence in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in September 2020, Dr. Hatfill reports, but its significance is only now receiving attention and debate.



“Urgent study is needed of this or any other potential mechanism of cardiac injury in COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccinated patients,” Dr. Hatfill concludes.



The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.