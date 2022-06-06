Honey Badger Silver Reaffirms Present Management

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) wishes to reaffirm the Company’s present management and board of directors following its news release of June 2, 2022. This disclosure is intended to clarify and resolve any confusion as to the current composition of the Company’s Management and Board irrespective of past disclosure.



The Management of Honey Badger Silver Inc. is comprised of:

Edmond Thorose, President – over ten years managing early-stage exploration projects in Canada and abroad, with expertise in identifying and evaluating M&A opportunities.

Donna MacLean, Chief Financial Officer – Accountant with more than thirty years experience as CFO and Controller for numerous public and private mineral exploration companies.

Pompeyo Gallardo, Corporate Development – corporate analyst with over twenty-five years experience in finance and corporate matters.

Namrata Malhotra, Corporate Secretary – An experienced Corporate Secretary to public companies in Canada, with extensive background in corporate governance management and regulatory compliance.

The Board of Directors of the Company is comprised of:

Chad Williams, Director, Non-Executive Chair – Professional mining engineer with capital markets expertise for 29 years, former CEO of Victoria Gold Corp. and senior mining analyst.

Effective June 2, 2022, Mr. Williams is not Interim CEO of the Company.

Brian Briggs, Director – Professional engineer with thirty years experience in underground and surface mine operations, expertise in social license and environmental issues.

Doug Eaton, Director – Geologist, expertise in exploration in the Yukon for over fifty years as partner of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Ltd.

John Hill, Director – A Chartered financial analyst, has worked on mining projects in over fifteen countries, currently Principal of Rexerro Capital.

