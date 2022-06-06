Proactive news headlines including Didi, Infield Minerals, Willow Biosciences, Lavras Gold and ReVolve Renewable Power

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- China's Didi surges 50% after regulators reportedly end probe into ride-hailing major click here
- Tiidal Gaming says it has been nominated for the 'eSports product of the year' award at the 2022 SiGMA/AGS Awards Americas click here
- Infield Minerals wins drilling permit and retains drilling contractor for upcoming campaign at Desperado click here
- Québec Nickel posts follow-up assay results from Fortin Sill target at Ducros project click here
- Aftermath Silver reveals new batch of high-grade silver and copper assays from Berenguela project in Peru click here
- Goldshore Resources says its drill program has extended the resource at Moss Lake gold project click here
- ACME Lithium kicks off drilling at Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project click here
- Jushi Holdings opens 33rd retail location nationwide and fourth dispensary in Nevada click here
- Medallion Resources announces appointment of new CFO in preparation for Nasdaq listing click here
- Champion Gaming announces management and board changes click here
- Lavras Gold achieves million ounce milestone for LDS project in Brazil with Cerrito prospect resource click here
- Willow Biosciences incorporates Inscripta’s digital genome engineering platform into its strain workflows click here
- NioCorp says process enhancements to critical minerals project plans point to possible cost reductions and lower emissions click here
- Gevo enters into partner agreement with Google Cloud to measure and verify the efficacy of next-generation biofuels; launches $150M registered direct offering click here
- Vox Royalty acquires rights to three Canadian gold royalties for up to C$1.8M click here
- African Gold Group says preparations for ASX listing are progressing well click here
- Graphene Manufacturing Group announces changes to leadership team and Technical Advisory Committee click here
- HighGold Mining seeing potential for bulk tonnage gold at Argus Zone in Munro-Croesus project click here
- Victory Square Technologies announces 2021 results; says NAV increased to $102M from $51M in 2020 click here
- ReVolve Renewable Power announces signing of land option agreements adjacent to Presa Nueva Wind project in Mexico click here
- Revive Therapeutics submits data access plan for Bucillamine in coronavirus clinical trial to FDA click here
