NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS RELEASES ITS 2022 GLOBAL THREAT INTELLIGENCE REPORT

Solna, Stockholm, Sweden, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Report contains global attack data collected and analyzed from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

Solna, SE – 6 June 2022 – NTT Security Holdings, a leading provider of global scalable security solutions, has released its 2022 Global Threat Intelligence Report. As in previous years, NTT Security Holding’s Global Threat Intelligence Center analysed attacks targeting multiple regions and industries with the goal of identifying emerging threats and understanding the overall threat landscape in order to help business and organizations better protect themselves from cyberattacks.

This year’s report noted five significant trends across the global threat landscape.

Attacks shifted to critical infrastructure and supply chains, more than doubling in the technology, telecommunications, and transport and distribution sectors.



Cloud migration is shaping global attacks. The percent of web-application and application-specific attacks continued to rise, accounting for 72% of all attacks.



Diversifying target scope and attack intensity. On average, a new vulnerability was registered every 24 minutes in 2021.



Trojan deployments soared as botnets re-emerge. Trojans accounted for 65% of malware in 2021, up from 35% a year earlier, followed by botnets (11%).



Ransomware prevalence is impacting business continuity, with a 240% growth in ransomware incident response engagements over the past 24 months.

“In 2021, we saw the greatest number of newly discovered vulnerabilities compared to any previous year. This increase emphasizes how much attention attackers dedicate to discovering new targets and methods,” said Kazu Yozawa, President and CEO, NTT Security Holdings. “We also saw two dominant evolutions in malware. First, ransomware continued evolving and is one of the greatest cyberthreats an organization may face. Second, a surge in Trojans and botnet activity demonstrates attackers are seeking longer-term strategic objectives.”

The Global Threat Intelligence Report also noted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine may have a lasting impact on cyber and information security domains. Organizations, particularly custodians of critical infrastructure, will need to continue operating under higher levels of vigilance. In fact, ongoing disruptive cyber activity is to be expected and will likely target high-value assets as well as assets of strategic importance both nationally and economically.

“Details in this report enable organizations to understand potential threats to their own environment,” Yozawa added. “I encourage cybersecurity leaders and defenders to utilize the insights shared in the report to make informed decisions in how to enhance their security posture.”

Download the full 2022 Global Threat Intelligence Report at https://www.security.ntt/global-threat-intelligence-report-2022





