GPOPlus+ Enters Agreement to Acquire Nutriumph® Supplements and HERBERALL®

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire Nutriumph® Supplements (“Nutriumph®”) including its flagship product HERBERALL® from Orev, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, (“OREV”) and is expected to close by June 30, 2022.

The acquisition of Nutriumph® and HERBERALL® is the first acquisition by GPOX since announcing its acquisitive growth strategy and also marks GPOX’s entry into the high growth sector of vitamins, supplements, and nutraceuticals, furthering the Company’s strategic plan of expansion. The Nutriumph® product line will be featured as part of the portfolio of consumer packaged goods for the Phase One Launch of DISTRO+ , GPOX’s distribution division, and GPO for specialty retailers and wholesalers expected to launch this quarter.

Nutriumph® is an innovative supplement company whose mission is to offer premium nutraceuticals to assist consumers to reach their health and wellness goals with natural ingredients. Nutriumph® products are made with the finest quality ingredients but unlike many other supplement manufacturers, their products come with strict key certifications including but not limited to Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, 100% Vegan, Non-GMO, and USDA Certified Organic. All Nutriumph® products are Made in the USA at FDA inspected facilities that follow Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

Nutriumph®’s top-selling product HERBERALL® is a powerful and 100% natural dietary Brain support supplement (Nootropic) blend that promotes mental awareness and alertness. Designed as a natural alternative to potentially harmful and addiction-forming ADD/ADHD medications. Made from herbs and plants, HERBERALL® improves your energy and mental focus without jitters or crashes.

Over the last 3.5 years, Nutriumph® developed a strong direct-to-consumer (DTC) online sales infrastructure including optimized and seasoned seller accounts on Amazon , Walmart Marketplace , Etsy , and eBay as well as their primary websites Nutriumph.com and HERBERALL.com .

Nadege Bellissan , CEO of Nutriumph®, said “GPOX and Nutriumph® is a match made in heaven!” Bellissan continued, “GPOX has significant experience in the health and wellness field which makes for the perfect partner for Nutriumph® to strengthen its position in the nutraceutical market. I’m confident that by joining forces and resources we will grow to see new heights.”

Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX stated, “The Nutriumph® acquisition is the first direct-to-consumer (DTC) product line GPOX has offered.” Pojunis continued, “their focus on developing online sales channels has been paramount to generating brand recognition for their products. Through our distribution division, DISTRO+, we feel confident GPOX will expand Nutriumph® sales into retailers and are excited about the future! GPOX is aggressively seeking other acquisitions in this space as well as looking for targets for all of our divisions, we feel Nutriumph® gets our company off to a great start!”

Binding LOI Term

Under the terms of the LOI, the parties are expeditiously drafting a formal purchase agreement and expect to close the acquisition on or before June 30, 2022. Pursuant to the LOI, GPOX agrees to purchase certain assets of OREV for 150,0000 shares of restricted common stock of GPOX and $50,000 in cash. It is currently contemplated that the definitive agreement will be structured as an asset purchase to acquire all Nutriumph Products and Intellectual Property Rights. Additionally, GPOX will enter into a Consulting Agreement with OREV and will appoint Bellissan as Chief Executive Officer “CEO” of the Nutriumph® division reporting to the newly formed Nutriumph Advisory Board, and to the CEO of GPOX. The LOI contains certain closing conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of Member approval and other customary due diligence and closing conditions.

Please connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX and its GPOs: https://gpoplus.com/social .

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:

Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

About Nutriumph® + HERBERALL®

Nutriumph® is an innovative supplement company whose mission is to offer premium nutraceuticals to assist consumers to reach their health and wellness goals with natural ingredients. Nutriumph® products are made with the finest quality ingredients but unlike many other supplement manufacturers, their products come with strict key certifications including but not limited to Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, 100% Vegan, Non-GMO, and USDA Certified Organic. All Nutriumph® products are Made in the USA at FDA inspected facilities that follow Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Nutriumph® has offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Los Angeles, California, and its Laboratory is in Newnan, Georgia.

For more information, please visit www.Nutriumph.com and www.HERBERALL.com .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to save businesses money by activating the power of Group Purchasing and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nutriumph® Contact:

Nadege Bellissan, CEO

Las Vegas, NV

Email: contact@nutriumph.com

Phone Number: 562.999.1686

Shareholder Success Team + Investor Relation Contacts:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

Attachment