Enovis to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Wilmington, DE, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company formerly known as Colfax Corporation, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022. Matt Trerotola, CEO, and Chris Hix, CFO, will be meeting with investors at the conference which is scheduled to take place in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.



Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

