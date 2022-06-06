Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Webcast Replay Availability

PHOENIX, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Leslie's, Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), participated in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City at 9:40 am Eastern Time on Monday, June 6, 2022. During the Company’s presentation, access to the webcast of the presentation was not available due to technical difficulties beyond the control of the Company. A recording of the presentation and the presentation slides are now available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.lesliespool.com within the “Events” section.



About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 950 physical locations, and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Contact

Investors

