K92 Mining Appoints Christopher Kinver as Project Director, Kora Expansion at Kainantu Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Kinver as Project Director, Kora Expansion. Mr. Kinver will lead the team that is responsible for the delivery of the Stage 2A and Stage 3 Expansions of the Kainantu Mine. Mr. Kinver joined K92 in September 2019, developing a strong knowledge of the Kainantu Gold Mine and operating in Papua New Guinea, initially as Kainantu’s Mining Manager and most recently the Evaluations and Studies Manager.



Mr. Kinver is a Mining Engineer with approximately 20 years of experience in the mining industry, predominantly in senior management roles in underground operations and mine development with senior, intermediate and junior mining companies in Australia, Papua New Guinea, South America, Africa and the United Kingdom. Prior to joining K92, Mr. Kinver was with OceanaGold Corporation as the Project Manager for Didipio Underground for approximately 3 years, successfully transitioning the operation from an open pit to a 1.6 mtpa long hole stoping underground operation. Other senior management roles include: Underground Mine Manager with BHP Billiton at the Perseverance Nickel Mine, one of the largest underground operations in Western Australia; Underground Mine Manager with Barrick Gold Corporation at the Plutonic Gold Mine in Western Australia; and Principal Engineer at mining consulting firm Wardell Armstrong LLP.

Mr. Kinver holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining and Mineral Engineering with Honours from Camborne School of Mines and a First Class Western Australian Mine Managers’ Certificate. He holds registrations with the Institute of Engineers Australia, The Engineering Institution of Zambia, and Registered Engineers of Tanzania.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “We are very pleased with the appointment of Christopher Kinver to the role of Project Director, Kora Expansion. Mr. Kinver will lead the team responsible for executing the Stage 2A and the Stage 3 Expansions, and brings to bear significant senior management experience and a strong project development track record, including the successful development of Didipio Underground in the Philippines with OceanaGold - an operation with a similar mining method and higher throughput than the Kainantu Stage 3 Expansion. Importantly, Mr. Kinver has a tremendous familiarity with Kainantu and operating in Papua New Guinea, with almost 3 years’ experience with K92. Mr. Kinver is currently at site advancing the project.”

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora and Judd deposits at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

