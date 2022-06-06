Tattooed Chef to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PARAMOUNT, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, announced today the Company’s participation at the following investor conferences in June:



Oppenheimer’s 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

June 15, 2022 at 3:45 pm ET

Fireside Chat

Jefferies Global Consumer Conference

June 20-22, 2022

Fireside Chat available beginning June 20, 2022 at 8:00 am ET

Interested parties may access these events via the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.tattooedchef.com

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, handheld burritos, and quesadillas, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food and club stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

Follow us on social: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn and Taste the Jams on Spotify.