Znergy Announces New Headquarters

ELKHART, IN, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG) (the” Company”), a leading provider of new LED lighting, turnkey LED lighting conversions, RV lighting, solar and accessories, is pleased to announce Znergy’s new headquarters location in Elkhart, IN.

Znergy serves the RV manufacturing market thru its RluxRV LLC joint subsidiary. Management has chosen the new Elkhart, Indiana location to better serve its RV manufacturing customers. RluxRV is a factory direct supplier of recreational vehicle LED lighting, solar systems, plumbing, and accessories.

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG) is a provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and realize environmental benefits. Znergy is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, see our web sites at www.znergyworld.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Znergy, Inc.

Rick Mikles

(813) 486-1114

rick.mikles@znergyworld.com

SOURCE: Znergy, Inc.



