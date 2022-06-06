Churchill Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jessie Liu-Ernsting as an independent member to its board of directors.



Ms. Liu-Ernsting has over 15 years of experience in the mining industry, spanning capital projects engineering, debt capital markets, private equity and corporate strategy. She is currently Director of Investor Relations of G Mining Ventures Corp. Prior to that, Ms. Liu-Ernsting undertook progressive corporate development roles at Canada Nickel Company Inc. and Hudbay Minerals Inc. Ms. Liu-Ernsting previously spent over five years at Resource Capital Funds, sourcing, evaluating, executing and managing investments, gaining expertise in a wide range of commodities and mining services. Before her tenure at RCF, she provided debt financing solutions in CIBC's mining corporate credit group. Prior to CIBC, Ms. Liu-Ernsting's experience at Hatch and Golder spanned all levels of mining and mineral processing operations design around the world and the development of mining innovation R&D projects. Ms. Liu-Ernsting is a Professional Engineer who holds an Electrical Engineering degree from Queen's University, and is a Schulich School of Business Mining, Finance and Strategy MBA graduate. She currently sits on the boards of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: BAY) and PDAC (The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada). Jessie is a 2021 CIM Bedford Canadian Mining Young Leader Award recipient.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,500,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.30 and have a five-year term.

Churchill is managed by career mining industry professionals and currently holds four exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland, Florence Lake in Labrador, Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Nickel-Copper-Cobalt showings at Taylor Brook, Florence Lake and Pelly Bay, and significantly diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River and Pelly Bay. The primary focus of Churchill is on the continued exploration and development of the Taylor Brook and Florence Lake Nickel Projects.

