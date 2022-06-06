Private Brands Wins Vertex Gold and Bronze Awards for Hard Cider and Limited Time Originals Designs

CHICAGO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs, the digital and commercial hub for the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, announced today that its Private Brands Design team won two Vertex awards this year. The team won Gold for the GIANT Donut Hard Cider design, and Bronze for the Limited Time Originals design.



“The branding and design work within the Vertex competition is so inspiring. I'm extremely proud that our team continues to be recognized alongside some of the best in the industry,” explains Paul Skozilas, Senior Manager of Private Brand Label and Design. “The Vertex Awards are the only award competition focused on the art of Private Brand package design. The competition is judged by industry experts looking for genuinely differentiated branding and packaging design.”

The Private Brands team is responsible for delivering a full suite of private brands services from new product development to innovation, product packaging and design, quality, product integrity, and sustainability to the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA.

The award-winning products include:

The GIANT Company’s GIANT Donut Hard Cider Co-brand with Wyndridge Cider – Gold Winner

Since early 2020, The GIANT Company has partnered with local craft breweries, building a line of co-branded ales that provides unique offerings within their beer gardens. In 2021, The GIANT Company expanded this collaboration into the world of hard cider with GIANT Donut. Packaging features a GIANT brand donut truck, with a giant donut on top, making a giant donut as it drives. Matching packaging was also designed for The GIANT Company bakery’s apple cider donuts, which GIANT Donut was merchandised with, to encourage customers to purchase cider-flavored donuts with donut-flavored cider.

Limited Time Originals "Fall Favorites" - Bronze Winner

Limited Time Originals “Fall Favorites” is a redesign of an existing brand. Its new design architecture is versatile, easily incorporating new flavor or seasonal profiles. Key elements of the design include a centralized holding shape focused on the logo and unique, program-specific logotypes. Color plays a significant role, with bold yet simple background wallpapers unifying the programs with unique photographic elements that amplify a seasonal feeling. The lower third of the packaging focuses on bright, appetizing product and flavor photography.

This is the second year the Private Brands Team for Peapod Digital Labs has won a Vertex Award. Information about the 2021 award can be found here.

