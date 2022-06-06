NTE Energy launches Vitis Energy

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 6, 2022 – NTE Energy launches new platform called, Vitis Energy, a move corporate leadership says reflects the company’s growing focus on clean energy development.

Best known for developing, constructing, and operating highly efficient natural gas-powered electric generating facilities, NTE Energy announced last year that it had more than 4 GW of clean energy development pipeline which includes solar, battery energy storage, and other renewable systems.

“This is just the latest step in our company’s evolution,” Chief Executive Officer, Stephanie Clarkson said. “The new platform reflects our expanded focus from ‘natural, trusted and efficient’ generation projects to include the renewable energy pipeline. Together, our development portfolio and leadership team will help many more achieve their clean energy goals.”

Vitis has a large, diversified portfolio of renewable energy projects under development across the country. The initial 500MW portfolio will benefit from an investment from Sunflower Sustainable Investments, a listed Israeli clean energy company. By leveraging Vitis’ strong track-record and Sunflower’s global experience, the initial portfolio will address a large and growing demand for clean energy across target markets.

Kristi Miller, vice president of development, leads the company’s development efforts. Her background includes development of renewable and conventional generating plants, commercial origination, and management of major power projects. Previously, Miller held leadership positions at Duke Energy, where she managed complex interconnection projects and oversaw the solar and distributed generation queue

“Vitis has built part of its renewable energy pipeline on strong relationships created in the East Region,” Miller said. “We are currently focused on extending our reach to additional locations throughout the US.”

Kyle Wilbur, vice president, commercial – clean energy: Kyle provides leadership over clean energy business development. With a focus on M&A, he leverages his proven track record of executing complex renewable energy transactions to spearhead growth. He joined the company from Atlantic Power Corporation, where he served as vice president of commercial development and was responsible for all new power generation asset acquisitions. Wilbur previously served as solar development director for ENGIE North America and as managing partner of the energy practice for Brownfields Development.

Michael Trobaugh, vice president of commercial, leads the company’s origination efforts. His background includes successfully executing long-term power purchase agreements and implementing creative energy solutions for municipalities, cooperatives and corporate customers across the US markets. Previously, Trobaugh held leadership positions at The Energy Authority, where he was responsible for managing energy portfolio risk for municipalities throughout the country.

“This allows us to align our organization with the clean energy goals of our customers across the US markets.” Trobaugh said.

About Vitis Energy

Headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida, Vitis Energy will develop strategically located electric generation facilities throughout North America. The company executes a strategy of comprehensive full lifecycle project development, from initial market and site evaluations and permitting to financing, construction and operation.

