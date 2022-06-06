Nozomi Networks Wins First-Ever Global InfoSec Award for Next-Gen Cloud-based OT and IoT Cybersecurity

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks , Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, has recognized the company with a 2022 Global InfoSec Award for:



Next-Gen Cloud-based Operational Technology (OT) & Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity

This marks the third consecutive year that Nozomi Networks has won a coveted Global InfoSec Award. It is the first year a company had been recognized for a Cloud-based cybersecurity solution for OT and IoT.

“Protecting industrial and critical infrastructure has never been more important so being recognized as the industry leader for OT and IOT cybersecurity is a tremendous validation of our cloud-based solution,” said Nozomi Networks Chief Marketing Officer John Vincenzo. “The world is watching our industry and being recognized as the industry leader for the third year in a row validates the hard work and dedication of the Nozomi Networks team.”

“Nozomi Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Join Nozomi Networks and other Global InfoSec Award winners this week at the 2022 USA RSA Conference (#RSAC).



About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Press Contacts:

Jil Backstrom

jil.backstrom@nozominetworks.com - 303.913.1650

Follow the Nozomi Networks Blog

Follow @nozominetworks on Twitter

Visit and follow the Nozomi Networks Corporate Page on LinkedIn

CDM Media Inquiries

Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll-Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com



