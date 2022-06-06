NXP Semiconductors Shareholders Elect all Nominated Directors; Chunyuan Gu Joins the Company’s Board of Directors

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) reports that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), shareholders overwhelmingly elected all nominated directors, including the addition of Chunyuan Gu to the Company’s Board of Directors as non-executive director.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are excited to welcome Chunyuan to the Board. Chunyuan’s expertise in technology and c-suite experience will help NXP continue to drive growth and evolution as a company that delivers products and solutions that make the connected world better, safer and more secure,” said Sir Peter Bonfield, NXP Chairman of the Board.

About Chunyuan Gu

Chunyuan Gu has over 30 years of experience working at ABB Ltd, a global technology leader in electrification and automation serving customers in utility, industry, transportation and infrastructure sectors. Mr. Gu began his career at ABB Corporate Research in Sweden in 1989, and has held various leadership roles in R&D, manufacturing operations and general management. He has held various leadership positions during his tenure including serving as a member of the executive committee and president of the Asia, Middle East and Africa regions. Since 2020, Mr. Gu has been a non-executive director of CLP Holdings Limited, and since 2021, he has served as a senior advisor at Blackstone Ltd. Mr. Gu holds a bachelor of engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and a PhD, school of aeronautics from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm. He is a fellow of IVA, the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.

A complete list of NXP’s Board of Directors can be found at www.nxp.com/boardofdirectors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable world through innovation. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 31,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $11.06 billion in 2021. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

MEDIA

Jacey Zuniga

+1-512-895-7398

jacey.zuniga@nxp.com

INVESTORS

Jeff Palmer

+1-408-518-5411

jeff.palmer@nxp.com

NXP-CORP