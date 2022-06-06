Markham Fertility Centre and DREAM Fertility team up to offer improved access to fertility services for residents in the GTA and Durham regions

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markham Fertility Centre (MFC) and DREAM Fertility (DREAM) are pleased to announce a new collaborative partnership that will significantly improve access to fertility care and IVF services for residents in the Durham region.

Dr. Melanie Campbell, who founded DREAM Fertility in Oshawa in 2021, represents the first and only female physician-led fertility clinic in the region. In addition, Dr. Salina Kanji, Durham Region’s first fellowship trained Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist, will be joining the “DREAM team” in the fall of 2022. DREAM Fertility was established to provide much-needed fertility care to Durham Region & surrounding area. DREAM provides comprehensive reproductive medical care, offering management of all causes of infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss. Patients will have access to all assisted reproductive technologies through this collaborative partnership with Markham Fertility Centre. We are also pleased to announce that DREAM patients will have access to funded IUI services at the DREAM location and funded IVF services as a result of the new partnership with MFC.

Markham Fertility Centre is led by a team of highly respected fertility experts, Dr. Meivys Garcia, Dr. Marta Wais, and Dr. Crystal Chan. MFC has been a leader in providing fertility care for over 35 years. Markham Fertility Centre and DREAM represent a new paradigm for female physician-led fertility care. The partnership will enable the Durham region residents to access best-in-class fertility treatments while monitoring conveniently close to home.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Melanie Campbell states: “I am so excited to work with the amazing team at Markham Fertility Centre, where our IVF patients will go to receive treatment. This state-of-the-art clinic comprises experts in their field who are compassionate and dedicated to their patients and their fertility goals. We are so fortunate to have such a fertility-leader also be the most geographically accessible IVF clinic for our patients.”

Dr. Garcia, Medical Director for Markham Fertility Centre, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. She states: “Markham Fertility has served the community for over 35 years. When we assumed leadership of this distinguished fertility practice in 2021, we quickly decided to make improving access to quality fertility care a top priority. However, while IVF may be the only option for some to conceive, there remain many barriers to treatment. As our patients know so well, barriers include the cost of treatment, the availability of services in the community, access to support services, and societal barriers as experienced by our LGBTQ+ patients. With our new partnership with DREAM Fertility, we have taken an important step to make reproductive care more accessible to residents in Durham and the surrounding area. Together, we will fulfill our promise to support the needs of all fertility patients.”

To improve access and service, MFC uniquely offers its patients specialized services unavailable at most IVF clinics in the country. These services include on-site genetic counselling, pain-free egg retrievals through our unique partnership with dedicated anesthesiologists, care for medically complex or higher BMI patients, and an immune program for patients with recurrent implantation failure and recurrent miscarriage. MFC also understands that cost is a barrier for many patients and has committed to providing fertility treatments among the most affordable in the GTA.

Dr. Campbell states: “Advocating for better access to care for all has been a fundamental goal. Because Markham Fertility shares this ethic, we are a perfect team to provide access to necessary fertility care. I am confident that the residents of the Durham region and surrounding areas will benefit immensely from this arrangement.”

About Markham Fertility Centre:

Founded in 1988 by Dr. Michael Virro, Markham Fertility Centre has helped over 12,000 families conceive. It has earned a well-deserved reputation as a leading and innovative fertility center. MFC was one of the first Canadian clinics to achieve full accreditation. It currently offers comprehensive fertility-related services such as IVF (including Ontario-funded cycles), IUI, and pre-implantation genetic testing with in-house genetic counselling. In addition, it is fully accredited by Health Canada to provide donor gamete and surrogacy programs.

About DREAM Fertility

Dream Fertility was founded in 2021 by Dr. Melanie Campbell, who has been practicing Obstetrics and Gynecology since 2014. Dr. Campbell also practices Obstetrics at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and finds it a unique privilege to care for patients through their fertility journey to the birth of their child and often beyond as they continue to grow their families. Dr. Salina Kanji is currently completing her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Toronto, and looks forward to starting her career in Durham. DREAM offers funded IUI treatments through the Ontario Fertility Program and can help manage all causes of infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss.

