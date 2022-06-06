QT Imaging, Inc. Announces Plans to Go Public through a De-SPAC Merger

San Francisco, California, USA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following continued international expansion in Q1 2022, QT Imaging, Inc. (“QT Imaging”) today announced its intention to become a public company this year through a de-SPAC transaction. QT Imaging has engaged ARC Group to advise them in the process. QT Imaging is a privately held developer of innovative, proprietary body imaging technology, offering patients a safe, radiation-free, accurate, and painless scanning alternative to traditional radiation emittance or MRI technology. The company is currently seeking $30 million through a convertible note offering, with US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital, as placement agent.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are extremely pleased to announce our intention to go public this year,” said John C. Klock, M.D., CEO and Chief Medical Officer at QT Imaging. “The company is at an inflection point in its international expansion and the past twelve months have seen a string of notable achievements and business milestones. The medical imaging market is estimated at $40 billion globally and $10 billion in the United States annually, and we believe QT Imaging’s ground-breaking FDA-approved technology has the potential to significantly impact this growing market.”

QT Imaging’s first product, the QT Breast Scanner, is FDA-cleared for whole breast imaging and can be used for medical screening and diagnosis. The company’s primary product, QTscan®, has demonstrated in clinical trials to have superior sensitivity and specificity to X-ray mammography and can safely identify the difference between benign and problematic tissue without the need for compression, injections, and potentially harmful radiation.

“We are delighted to be supporting QT Imaging during this exciting period in its growth,” said Frank Villarreal, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global Securities. “With the additional working capital provided by the de-SPAC merger, QT Imaging plans to increase its product development for orthopedics and infant imaging and expand its marketing efforts significantly to be able to demonstrate significant sales growth in 2023. The company’s proprietary technology is protected by eight US and European patents along with an addition twelve pending, all wholly owned by the company. If you are interested in QT Imaging, the opportunity to participate in this $30 million convertible note offering is currently still open to eligible investors.”

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging is a privately held medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low energy sound. This contrasts with traditional medical imaging using ionizing radiation (e.g., X-ray and CT) or magnetic fields (e.g., MRI), which may require contrast injections and specialized facilities. Its clinical trials have been conducted at prestigious institutions in the US and Europe. The QT Breast Scanner is available in Asia through a joint venture with TCL Healthcare Equipment and in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa through a distribution arrangement with QT Scan, B.V. www.qtimaging.com

About ARC Group ARC Group is an international financial services firm headquartered in Shanghai. Established in 2015, ARC is one of the worldwide leaders in SPAC formation and de-SPAC mergers. ARC has six international offices and over 60 finance staff and had over $3.9 billion USD in transactions in 2021. www.arc-group.com

About US Capital

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. Private debt and equity investments are not suitable for all investors, are generally illiquid, offer no guarantee of returns, and subject investors to possible loss of principal. View USCGS’ Form CRS at https://www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Frank Villarreal, Senior Vice President, at fvillarreal@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-350-4092.

