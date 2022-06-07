Nevada Copper Provides Operating and Financial Update

YERINGTON, Nev., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) provides an update on recent operational events that occurred at its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper mine located in Yerington, Nevada (the “Underground Mine”) and on its financial liquidity.



Restricted Access to East South Stopes

The Underground Mine encountered operational and geotechnical challenges in the latter part of May that are expected to delay stope mining in the East South mining area and result in reduced concentrate production for the second quarter of 2022. Access to planned stopes for the months of June and July have been delayed due to an unidentified weak rock structure being encountered in the main ramp to the East South Zone that requires additional drilling and geotechnical mitigation work to reinforce the area prior to proceeding. This, together with the limited access to the main ramp, slower than planned development and longer backfill cycles, has resulted in lower than anticipated development ore production. These challenges have caused an expected delay of most of the stope ore production until August. Management is reviewing the full operational impact that these events will have on production and plans are also being developed to reinstate the restricted East South stoping areas.

Progress with Dike Crossing and Access to East North Stopes

The Company is currently continuing development of its priority heading through the dike structure and into the East North mining zone. The East North Zone is the largest mining area within the Underground Mine and is expected to have significantly higher copper grades and better geotechnical conditions compared with the East South Zone.

A focus on critical development has recently resulted in significant progress being made on the second dike crossing. Management expects that the second crossing will be completed by the end of June to allow for subsequent access to the larger and higher-grade stoping areas within the East North Zone.

Given the challenges referred to above, management has begun to take steps to reduce costs, including reducing the Company’s contractor workforce. However, work continues to advance on the second dike crossing and open pit prefeasibility study and drilling.

Liquidity

Pala Investments Limited (“Pala”), the Company’s largest shareholder, has agreed to provide additional funding of up to US$20m pursuant to a promissory note. Draws by the Company are subject to agreed use of proceeds and the Company reaching satisfactory arrangements with certain creditors and vendors. The promissory note has a maturity date of December 31, 2023 and bears interest at 8% per annum on amounts drawn. The promissory note is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and was reviewed and approved by a committee of independent directors of the Company.

The Company is in discussions with Pala and other third parties to obtain additional required financing. Pala has fully disbursed the US$15m accordion to the Company under its existing credit facility with the Company.

There can be no assurance that the full amount of the funding contemplated by the promissory note will be made available or that an agreement will be reached on additional financing or on the amount, terms and sufficiency of any such additional financing. Consistent with the Company’s previous disclosure, in the absence of sufficient financing being received and/or arranged on a timely basis from Pala or other third parties, the Company may not be able to continue to carry on business in the ordinary course.

Qualified Persons

The technical information and data in this news release has been reviewed by Steven Newman, Registered Member – SME, Vice President, Technical Services for Nevada Copper, who is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

Randy Buffington

President & CEO

For additional information, please see the Company’s website at www.nevadacopper.com, or contact:

Tracey Thom | Vice President, IR and Community Relations

tthom@nevadacopper.com

+1 775 391 9029

