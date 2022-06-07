ImmunOs Therapeutics Raises $74 Million Series B Financing Round

English German French

- New investors Samsara, Lightspeed, Gimv, and Mission BioCapital further strengthen investor base and expand transatlantic footprint

- Company establishes U.S. subsidiary to accelerate international operations

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA – June 7, 2022 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series B financing round totaling $74 million. The round was led by new investors Samsara BioCapital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Gimv, and joined by new investors Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6 Strategic Capital, and Fiscus Financial, as well as existing investors Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, and Schroder Adveq. In connection with the financing, Shelley Chu, MD, PhD, Partner at Lightspeed, Marcos Milla, PhD, Venture Partner at Samsara, and Andreas Jurgeit, PhD, Partner at Gimv, will join the Company’s Board of Directors, which currently includes Reinhard Ambros, PhD, Chairperson and former Head of the Novartis Venture Fund, Daniel Vasella, MD, Vice Chairperson and former Chairperson and CEO of Novartis AG, Markus Hosang, PhD, General Partner at BioMed Partners, Michael Baran, PhD, Partner at Pfizer Ventures, and Sean R. Smith, CEO of ImmunOs.

The proceeds of the Series B will be used to fund the clinical development of ImmunOs’ lead program, IOS-1002 (formerly iosH2), through Phase 2 clinical trials and to progress additional oncology and autoimmune disease programs within the Company´s HLA-based pipeline towards clinical development. IOS-1002 is a first-in-class, multi-functional agent based on a naturally occurring human leukocyte antigen (HLA) that targets key components of the innate immune system, including LILRB1 (ILT2), LILRB2 (ILT4), and KIR3DL1, and synergizes with the adaptive immune system, thereby leading to profound anti-tumor activity. A Phase 1 clinical trial is planned to start in the second half of 2022.

Additionally, ImmunOs has established a U.S. subsidiary to further expand its international reach, execute future U.S. clinical trials, and strengthen its transatlantic operations and team.

"We are delighted to close this significant financing round led by a group of top-tier U.S. and European investors," said Sean R. Smith, CEO of ImmunOs Therapeutics. "The raise underlines our promising, first-in-class immunotherapy approach for the treatment of both solid and liquid tumors. The funding allows us to advance our lead program, IOS-1002, into clinical trials, expand our pipeline in oncology and autoimmune disease, and strengthen our transatlantic operations. We are honored that renowned investors such as Samsara, Lightspeed, Gimv, Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6, and Fiscus have joined our investor base."

“We are excited to invest in ImmunOs Therapeutics with its innovative HLA-based technology platform, expert leadership team, and strong syndicate of investors,” said Shelley Chu, MD, PhD, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. “The Company is ideally positioned to advance its potentially first-in-class immunotherapies for the benefit of patients with limited therapeutic options. We look forward to supporting ImmunOs’ success.”

“Myeloid checkpoint therapeutics are potentially the next major breakthrough in immuno-oncology, and we believe ImmunOs Therapeutics will contribute exciting medicines in this rapidly evolving field to help patients suffering from cancer,” continued Marcos Milla, PhD, Venture Partner at Samsara. “We look forward to generating data from the initial clinical trials of IOS-1002.”

“ImmunOs’ approach of identifying HLA molecules with naturally optimized affinity and specificity profiles is not just elegant but also truly differentiated – a novel modality leveraging the co-evolution of immune-regulatory mechanisms,” stated Andreas Jurgeit, PhD, Partner at Gimv. “We are extremely excited by the progress being made at ImmunOs and proud to support the team towards clinical validation for the benefit of patients.”

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG leverages its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs’ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs is also developing antibodies to block the activation of specific HLA protein molecules associated with autoimmune diseases.

For more information, please visit www.immunostherapeutics.com



Company Contact

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

Wagistrasse 14

8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland

info@immunostherapeutics.com

