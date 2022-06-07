French English

Global Bioenergies receives first orders from a number of major cosmetics players totalling several tonnes of Isonaturane® 12

Paris, 07 June 2022 – Less than two months after the commissioning of the Pomacle commercial production unit, Global Bioenergies has received its first orders totalling several tonnes of Isonaturane® 12 from a number of major cosmetics players, including L’Oréal.

Isonaturane® 12 is the trademark registered by Global Bioenergies to designate its naturally sourced isododecane product. Isododecane is one of the most important molecules used in the cosmetics industry, both in the make-up segment, where it is the only molecule able to deliver longwear properties, and in skincare and haircare, where it endows textures with lightness and softness. Thanks to Global Bioenergies, this compound is now available in a bio-sourced version that meets ISO 16128 requirements in terms of naturalness in cosmetics products. Isonaturane®12 is manufactured entirely in France from locally sourced raw materials.

For L’Oréal, Global Bioenergies’ leading shareholder via the company’s BOLD (Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development) investment fund, these first orders of Isonaturane® will contribute to support the Group’s efforts in terms of naturalness of its make-up products and are in line with the ambitious objectives of its Sustainability program L’Oréal for the Future.

Ana Kljuic, Vice-President R&I L’Oréal for the Future & Green Sciences, explained: “Our investment in Global Bioenergies is at the core of our commitment to achieve 95% bio-based ingredients, derived from abundant minerals or circular processes in our formulas by 2030. Thanks to its breakthrough technology that is now becoming an industrial reality, Global Bioenergies drives forward the cosmetics sector in its quest for naturalness and, beyond cosmetics, helps it to make a broader proactive contribution to the environmental transition.”

Daphne Galvez, Global Bioenergies Commercial Director, added: “Today, longstanding discussions with specific key players come to fruition. A further spate of orders is under preparation: at In-cosmetics, the world-leading event for cosmetics ingredients held last month in Paris at which we launched Isonaturane® 12 on the market, we held around a hundred discussions with a range of stakeholders including brands, tollers and distributors.”

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane®12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. Its process has numerous applications in specialty chemicals and polymers. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO 2 emissions in the aviation sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

