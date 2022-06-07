China Renaissance Honored as One of the Top Ten-Biggest Private Equity Groups in Mainland China

HONG KONG, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Renaissance Holdings Limited (“China Renaissance” or the “Company”; stock code: 1911.HK) is pleased to announce that, the Company has been honored among the top ten-biggest private equity groups in mainland China, and ranked 150 in the world on the PEI 300 list, a ranking by London-based Private Equity International (PEI), a leading magazine for the private equity industry. The PEI 300 ranks groups by the amount of direct-investment private equity capital raised or formed over the last five years.



Launched in 2013, Huaxing Growth Capital (“HGC”) is the flagship fund of China Renaissance’s Investment Management segment and the principal private equity investment arm of the Company. As of December 31, 2021, CR’s Investment Management segment had approximately US$7.7 billion of assets under management (“AUM”), with HGC’s AUM reaching US$5.8 billion. HGC focuses on investing in companies in the growth and maturity stages, concentrating on “high-conviction” investments in the smart industries, smart technologies, smart healthcare, smart consumerism and smart enterprises.

Among over 100 deals invested by HGC, some have already completed their IPOs, including Meituan, KE, WuXi AppTec, Bilibili, Li Auto, Pop Mart, MGI, SenseTime and Navitas; while others are the top players in their respective sectors, such as SVOLT, Dreame, Calterah, and so on.

HGC manages four USD-denominated funds and four RMB-denominated funds, and enjoys an unparalleled industry network and extensive market coverage by leveraging the comprehensive resources provided by CR’s platform. In addition to acting as the partner of choice and a quasi-strategic investor for Chinese Smart Economy champions, HGC serves as a bridge that helps global investors reach attractive investment opportunities in China. HGC continues to work closely with innovative founders and companies that bring greater value and convenience to people’s everyday lives, and deliver solid returns for investors.

About China Renaissance

Founded in 2005, China Renaissance (“CR”) is a leading financial institution that provides private placement and M&A advisory, equity underwriting, sales & trading, research, investment management and other services. Over the past 17 years, CR has been dedicated to identifying companies with significant growth potential and serving as a trusted partner to support their value creation journey.

CR has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York, with more than 650 employees. As of June 30, 2021, China Renaissance has advised on and invested in over 1,125 transactions with a total value of over RMB 1.4 trillion(~US$220 billion ). As of December 31, 2021, the company’s private equity funds had an asset under management (“AUM”) of over RMB 49 billion (~US$7.7 billion).

CR Securities (formerly known as “Huajing Securities”) is one of the first securities firms set up in accordance with Supplement X to the “Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA)”. Since its establishment, CR Securities has assembled strong investment banking, fixed income, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and research teams to serve existing and new clients.

