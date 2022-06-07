Proactive news headlines including Orthocell Ltd, Antilles Gold, Buru Energy and Predictive Discovery

Sydney, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has wrapped up its Remplir™ (previously CelGro ® ) nerve reconstruction study, and the results are promising. Click here

) nerve reconstruction study, and the results are promising. Click here Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has adopted a new strategy to achieve its medium-term objective of establishing a substantial mining group in Cuba in partnership with the government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) shareholders have shown strong support for the company’s recent capital raising efforts, delivering approximately $9.2 million into Buru’s coffers. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has brought a new non-executive director on board to guide the gold stock through its next phase of growth. Click here

Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF, OTC:SFIIF) has signed a three-year agreement with a major Australian museum. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has delivered bonanza grade hits including 0.2 metres at 140 g/t gold within 0.5 metres at 51.6 g/t during diamond drilling at Exhibition Reef of the Morning Star Underground Gold Mine in Victoria. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR)’s recently completed external expert review and sampling of the Lefroy and Larkinville prospects at the Spargoville tenements in Western Australia has confirmed the presence of rare-element lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has honed in on a high helium concentration at the JXSN#3 discovery, which forms part of the Galactica/Pegasus prospects in Las Animas County, Colorado, with shares rising as a result. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) is diving into extensive exploration across most of its Western Australian projects, including at Paterson North, Barbwire Terrace, Wolfe Basin, Murchison and Warralong. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) is trading higher on encountering visual quartz-sulphide mineralisation during step-out drilling at the Harbour View deposit at Kundip Mining Centre (KMC), up to 180 metres from the closest previous drilling. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the sale of 5,000 tonnes of fine natural flake graphite product annually for 10 years from the Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has welcomed updated flow modelling that outlines the potential for increased production from brine at the Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project (LSOP) in WA. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has added a new channel partner to resell its data-centric security solution NC Protect to customers in the Asia Pacific Region. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) is encouraged by the interpreted results of a moving loop electromagnetic ground (MLEM) survey over 15 of the high-priority late-time electromagnetic survey (AEM) targets identified at Mt Clere Rare Earth Project in the northwest margins of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has reassessed its core strategy, choosing to prioritise growth of the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project’s cobalt mineralisation in western New South Wales and the NWQ Copper Project’s Big One copper deposit in northwest Queensland. Click here

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) has made several senior management appointments aimed at accelerating the growth and development of its asset portfolio, led by the rapidly growing and high-grade Pickle Crow Gold Project in Canada. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has received an A$8.2 million boost in the form of an R&D tax refund as part of Australia’s R&D tax incentive scheme. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has completed several important milestones in the development of the Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia, de-risking the cost, production and cashflow outlook. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has made further patent filings to protect its intellectual property relating to the application of Silumina Anodes™ battery materials technology and alumina coating process. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has released positive unaudited financial and business highlights for the last three months of 2021 and the first four of 2022, ending April 30. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com