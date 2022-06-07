Flavors and Fragrances Market Size Worth USD 36.49 Billion By 2029 | Flavors and Fragrances Industry Expected CAGR of 4.7%

Pune, India, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flavors and fragrances market size was USD 25.89 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 26.54 billion in 2022 to USD 36.49 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow during the projected period due to rapid development in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics sector. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Flavors and Fragrances Market, 2022-2029".

COVID-19 Impact:

Impact of Virus on Sensory Organs to Create Challenges for Leading Manufacturers

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the global flavors and fragrances market growth due to halt in manufacturing and production activities. Also, government imposed strict restrictions on import/export activities restricted the supplies of raw materials and affected the production rate of the companies. Furthermore, the virus affected sensory organs due to the medication, which impacted the market growth.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Flavors and Fragrances Market Report :

Givaudan (Switzerland)

International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) (U.S.)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Robertet Group (France)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Sensient Technologies (U.S.)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

Takasago International Corp (Japan)

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mane (France)

Archer Daniel Midland Company (U.S.)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

BASF (Germany)

Flavors and Fragrances Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 25.89 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 36.49 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.7% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Distribution Channel, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Givaudan (Switzerland) International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (U.S. ) Symrise AG (Germany) Robertet Group (France) Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Sensient Technologies (U.S.) Firmenich SA (Switzerland) Takasago International Corp (Japan) T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. (Japan) Mane (France) Archer Daniel Midland Company (U.S.) Solvay S.A. (Belgium) BASF (Germany) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Segments:

Flavors Segment to Lead the Market Due to its Unique Properties

By type, the market is bifurcated into flavors and fragrances. The flavors segment is further categorized into natural and synthetic. The fragrances segment is also divided into natural and synthetic.

Food & Beverage Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market

Based on type (cross application), the market is segregated into flavors used in the food & beverage sector for beverages, bakery, confectionery, dairy, and others. These flavors are also used in pharmaceuticals and other sectors. The fragrance segment is further classified into fine fragrances, cosmetics & personal care, home & floor care, and others.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on the current market state and recent developments in the market. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market growth is highlighted in this report. Furthermore, the report sheds light on drivers and restraints affecting the market development and expansion during the forecast period. Also, a list of key market players is given, along with the regional insights on segmented market areas.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Development in Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Sector to Propel Growth

The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the developing regional and novel flavors and fragrances. Also, consumers' changing food preferences and tastes and the adoption of ready-to-eat food are anticipated to fuel the regional market growth. Furthermore, growth in the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals sectors is expected to drive market growth.

However, constantly changing prices in various products hamper market growth.

Regional Insights:

Europe Holds Dominant Market Share Due to Rising Demand from Food & Beverage Sector

Europe dominates the global flavors and fragrances market share due to the rising product demand from food & beverage manufacturers. The regional market stood at USD 8.16 billion in 2021.

Asia Pacific holds the second-largest global market share owing to the increasing demand for flavors and fragrances from various end-use industries.

Competitive Landscape:



New Product Launch Allows Key Market Players to Enhance their Product Portfolio

The key market players acquire various companies operating in the industry to improve their business performance. Also, rising investments in the adoption of technological advancements and R&D activities allow the leading market players to introduce new product ranges to the global market and increase business profitability.

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Symrise submitted a binding offer to acquire R. Romani - Société Française d’Aromatiques (SFA Romani) and Neroli Invest DL (Groupe Neroli). Both companies are based in the Grasse area in France. With these transactions, Symrise intends to reinforce its fine fragrance presence in southern France, strengthen its competitiveness in creating fragrance compositions, and broaden its presence in key countries in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

