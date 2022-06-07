Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 1 June 2022, Michael Carvill, Managing Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 29,794 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 26 May 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 30 May 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. 14,301 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Carvill. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Carvill after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MICHAEL CARVILL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MANAGING DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 26 MAY 2017 UNDER THE KENMARE RESOURCES PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 14,301 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-01 f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 1 June 2022, Tony McCluskey, Financial Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 19,663 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 26 May 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 30 May 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. 9,438 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. McCluskey. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. McCluskey after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name TONY MCCLUSKEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status FINANCIAL DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 26 MAY 2017 UNDER THE KENMARE RESOURCES PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 9,438 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-01 f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 1 June 2022, Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised nil-cost options over 13,493 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Awards that were granted to him on 26 May 2017. Full details of the Awards were included in a regulatory announcement released on 30 May 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. 6,477 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Baxter. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Baxter after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)