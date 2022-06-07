Emergence Therapeutics strengthens leadership team with the appointment of Hatem Azim as Chief Medical Officer





Duisburg, Germany, 7 June 2022. Emergence Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancers with high unmet needs, today announces the appointment of Hatem Azim, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”), as of 6 June 2022.

Dr. Hatem Azim joins Emergence Therapeutics from Pierre Fabre, a French multinational pharmaceutical company where he was Head of Oncology Early Clinical Development. In this role he was responsible for strategic clinical drug development and management of immuno-oncology and ADC research projects. Prior to this, Dr. Azim held the role of Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at Innate Pharma in France.

Dr. Azim holds a Medical Degree from Cairo University, a Master’s degree in Oncology from the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne and a PhD from the Université Libre De Bruxelles. He is a Breast Cancer Medical Oncologist with strong academic background, having worked for many years at Jules Bordet Institute in Brussels after finishing his oncology training. He is highly published with more than 130 research papers and 10 book chapters. Hatem has served as member of several international guideline committees and has been invited as faculty member on numerous occasions including at the annual conferences of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). He was previously awarded the ASCO Merit Award and the University of Padova Breast Cancer Award in recognition of his work in the oncology field.

Jack Elands, CEO of Emergence Therapeutics, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Hatem to Emergence as our Chief Medical Officer. His leadership experience and expertise in clinical drug development will be instrumental in executing Emergence’s clinical strategy for ETx-22, our novel ADC targeting Nectin-4, as well as our broader strategy to become a dominant ADC developer.”

Hatem Azim commented: “Emergence Therapeutics is on the frontier of developing novel, highly selective ADCs for the treatment of hard-to-treat cancers. I’m very excited to join at this critical and exciting phase and look forward to joining the senior leadership team to help further advance ETx-22’s clinical development and future programs.”

