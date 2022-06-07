Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Granting of stock options

7 June 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that on 6 June 2022 it granted incentive stock options (“Options”) to purchase an aggregate of 16,250,000 common shares of Falcon to directors and officers under the stock option plan approved at Falcon’s annual shareholders meeting held on 12 November 2021.

The Options were granted at an exercise price of GBP£0.15 (equivalent to CDN$0.24), with further details set out below:

NameNumber of
Options granted at GBP£0.15		Total number of Options
held after grant
Joe Nally – Non - Executive Chairman750,0003,750,000
Philip O’Quigley – CEO5,000,00025,000,000
Anne Flynn – CFO7,500,00012,500,000
Gregory Smith – Non - Executive Director500,0002,500,000
Tom Layman – Non - Executive Director2,500,0002,500,000

All of the Options granted have a vesting schedule allowing for 1/3 of the Options to vest immediately with an additional 1/3 vesting on each subsequent anniversary until the Options are fully vested on 6 June 2024. The Options have an expiry date of 5 June 2027.

Following this grant, and the expiry of certain options in February 2022, there are 57,250,000 Options outstanding, representing 5.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Falcon.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Director / PDMR Shareholding

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameJoe Nally
2Reason for notification 
a)Position/StatusNon- Executive Chairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)NameFalcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
b)LEI213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Options in respect of common shares in the Company


CA3060711015
b)Nature of the transactionAward of Options in respect of common shares in the Company
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP£0.15Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 750,000 common shares in the Company
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction6 June 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside an exchange


