Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000.

From 30 May until 3 June, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,503,452 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 351.6707 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 30 May 295,752 354.4524 104,830,006.20 31 May 300,000 362.7801 108,834,030.00 1 June 300,000 351.7300 105,519,000.00 2 June3 300,000 344.2636 103,279,080.00 3 June 307,700 345.3294 106,257,856.38 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



2,572,800 340.4592 875,933,440.29 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the 2021 programme and first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



27,131,791 247.4239 6,713,054,517.08 Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme 31,208,043 260.1159 8,117,707,929.96





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 41,074,541 own shares, corresponding to 1.26% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

