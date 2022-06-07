With 6.3% CAGR, Waterjet Cutting Machine Market to Hit USD 1,675.1 Million by 2027 | Rising Utilization of Robotic Waterjet Cutting Machine to Propel Growth

Pune, India , June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide waterjet cutting machine market is set to gain momentum from the rising need for quick diagnosis of the consumer’s problems. Companies are trying to fix them in real-time. They are also focusing more on improving the service. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent research report. The report further states that the market size was USD 1,036.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,675.1 million by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

North America to Lead Fueled by Rising Automation



North America generated USD 352.5 million in terms of revenue in 2019 and would dominate in the coming years stoked by the ongoing developments in the metal fabrication, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Additionally, the presence of numerous prominent manufacturers and rising automation would propel growth in this region. Also, the emergence of medium and small enterprises in the metal industry in this region would augment growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to grow at a fast pace because of the rising number of research and development activities occurring in the developing nations, such as India and China.

Companies Operating in Waterjet Cutting Machine Market:

Dardi International Corporation (China)

KMT (United States)

Flow International Corporation. (United States)

BYSTRONIC (Switzerland)

Water Jet Sweden (Sweden)

WATERJET CORPORATION S.R.L. (Italy)

WARDJet (AXYZ Automation Group) (United States)

Resato International. (Netherlands)

OMAX Corporation (United States)

Koike Aronson, Inc. (United States)

COVID-19 Impact



Waterjet Cutting Machine Market: Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2019 USD 1,036.9 Million Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 1,675.1 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.3% 2019-2027 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2018 Forecast Years 2020 - 2027 Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Pressure range, By Pump, By Industry and By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2019 to 2027 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Dardi International Corporation, KMT, Flow International Corporation, BYSTRONIC, Water Jet Sweden, WATERJET CORPORATION S.R.L., WARDJet, Resato International., OMAX Corporation, Koike Aronson and others Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Segments-



Automotive Segment to Grow Significantly Backed by High Demand for Customized Cars

In terms of industries, the market is segregated into rubber & plastic, metal fabrication, energy & power, electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defence. Out of these, the metal fabrication segment held 26.7% waterjet cutting machine market share in 2019. This, coupled with the electronics and automotive segment are set to grow significantly owing to the rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of electronic products, and high demand for customized cars.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Utilization of Robotic Waterjet Cutting Machine to Propel Growth

Robotic waterjet cutting machine are experiencing high popularity at present on account of the rising number of curved part cutting and similar other complex processes. Therefore, several industries, such as energy & power, automotive, and aerospace & defense are adopting these machines as these industries undertake several cutting processes for flanges, spares, blades, and turbines. Robotic solutions provide high productivity and efficiency in real-time. These factors are expected to accelerate the waterjet cutting machines market growth in the near future. However, the difficulties faced by the operator to control the timing of the motion of these machines may obstruct the market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Innovative Machines for Consumers

The companies present in the market are infusing their products with innovative technologies to cater to the growing demand from the consumers. The governments of numerous countries are also supporting the usage of these machines. Below are two key industry developments:

September 2018 : At the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), KMT Waterjet exhibited its new range of waterjet pumps to support the high-end and entry level waterjet cutting machine.

: At the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), KMT Waterjet exhibited its new range of waterjet pumps to support the high-end and entry level waterjet cutting machine. February 2018: Water Jet Sweden showcased its -model waterjet machine system at the EuroBLECH 2018 event. This new model is best suited for the educational centers and spare parts workshops for contract cutting. It can also be used for internal production.

