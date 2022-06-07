English Finnish

Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

June 7, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.



Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Mikko Heikkilä

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikko Heikkilä

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15916/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 573 Unit price: 7.46 EUR

(2): Volume: 803 Unit price: 7.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1376 Volume weighted average price: 7.45416 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1091 Unit price: 7.47 EUR

(2): Volume: 1331 Unit price: 7.46 EUR

(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 7.44 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 2722 Volume weighted average price: 7.4618 EUR



Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO



For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.

