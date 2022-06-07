Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|69,816
|1,395,291,280
|30 May 2022
|350
|20,514.8000
|7,180,180
|31 May 2022
|400
|19,959.9000
|7,983,960
|1 June 2022
|280
|20,359.7500
|5,700,730
|2 June 2022
|270
|20,607.1900
|5,563,941
|3 June 2022
|280
|21,118.7900
|5,913,261
|Total 30 May - 3 June
|1,580
|32,342,073
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 June 2022*
|1,674
|20,469.6661
|34,266,221
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|14,367
|287,362,675
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|73,070
|1,461,899,573
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|365,646
|7,735,629,911
|30 May 2022
|1,401
|20,723.9500
|29,034,254
|31 May 2022
|1,602
|20,200.1300
|32,360,608
|1 June 2022
|1,121
|20,582.1600
|23,072,601
|2 June 2022
|1,081
|20,908.1700
|22,601,732
|3 June 2022
|1,121
|21,340.1300
|23,922,286
|Total 30 May - 3 June
|6,326
|130,991,481
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 June 2022*
|5,080
|20,706.8418
|105,190,756
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,611
|20,706.8418
|33,358,722
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|57,971
|1,179,803,185
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|378,663
|8,005,170,871
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 41,238 A shares and 260,287 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.61% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 3 June 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
