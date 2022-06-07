Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)69,816 1,395,291,280
30 May 202235020,514.80007,180,180
31 May 202240019,959.90007,983,960
1 June 202228020,359.75005,700,730
2 June 202227020,607.19005,563,941
3 June 202228021,118.79005,913,261
Total 30 May - 3 June 1,580 32,342,073
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 June 2022*1,67420,469.666134,266,221
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)14,367 287,362,675
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)73,070 1,461,899,573
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)365,646 7,735,629,911
30 May 20221,40120,723.950029,034,254
31 May 20221,60220,200.130032,360,608
1 June 20221,12120,582.160023,072,601
2 June 20221,08120,908.170022,601,732
3 June 20221,12121,340.130023,922,286
Total 30 May - 3 June 6,326 130,991,481
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 June 2022*5,08020,706.8418105,190,756
Bought from the Foundation*1,61120,706.841833,358,722
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)57,971 1,179,803,185
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)378,663 8,005,170,871

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 41,238 A shares and 260,287 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.61% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 June 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 22 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 22