Nature Scientific Reports Publishes Results of Ovation Fertility and Presagen Testing Novel Decentralized AI Learning Algorithm

Nashville, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility and AI company Presagen collaborated to develop a novel decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) learning model that enhances AI training while adhering to data privacy laws.

When training AI, it’s critical to use multiple, diverse data sources. This results in unbiased and generalized AI. However, privacy laws prevent researchers from moving data outside of the country of origin. To combat this issue, Presagen developed the Decentralized AI Training Algorithm (DAITA).

The new algorithm uses a decentralized federated learning approach and knowledge distillation, allowing each node to operate independently without needing to access external data. This allows researchers to comply with data privacy laws while conducting effective AI training. It also has the added benefits of being scalable and cost-effective.

The algorithm works by moving the AI to the location of the data rather than moving the data to the AI in a central location. When distributing any information globally using the model, only general abstract learning is shared, not the individual datasets.

According to Presagen Chief Scientist Dr. Jonathan Hall, “Using DAITA, we can optimize how the AI travels around the world. Doing so, not only minimizes the cost of transfer, but also maximizes the performance of the final AI while adhering to data privacy laws.”

To test this algorithm in a real-world setting, Presagen turned to Ovation Fertility. In doing so, Ovation and Presagen collaborated to assess the viability of embryos with the goal of helping embryologists identify which embryos were the most likely to result in pregnancy.

The results of this study showed that AI training using this approach produces comparable results to centralized training. Further, when nodes included poor-quality data, which is common, this algorithm exceeded the performance of traditional centralized training.

Ovation Fertility Vice President of Scientific Advancement, Dr. Matthew (Tex) VerMilyea highlighted the importance of these findings. “At Ovation, our goal is to develop new ways to assess the viability of embryos and help patients have IVF cycles that result in successful pregnancies. AI is one of the tools that we are using to help make this possible, and DAITA highlights a way to better train AI to identify the best embryos for transfer, while adhering to data privacy laws.”

About Ovation® Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

About Presagen

Presagen is an AI healthcare company that is changing the way clinics, patients, and medical data from around the world are connected through AI. Its platform, The Social Network for Healthcare, connects clinics and patients globally, and enables collaboration and data sharing to create scalable AI healthcare products that are affordable and accessible for all. The decentralized network democratizes the creation of AI products, promotes collaboration through incentives, and protects data privacy and ownership. With a focus on improving Women’s Health outcomes globally, Presagen’s first product, Life Whisperer, is being used by IVF clinics globally to improve pregnancy outcomes for couples struggling with fertility. With a vision of creating the largest network of clinics, patients, and medical data from around the world, Presagen is driving the future of AI Enhanced Healthcare.

