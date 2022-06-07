ENT Devices Market worth USD 36 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ENT devices market value is expected to reach USD 36 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing number of pathology labs and services equipped with advanced diagnostics systems will boost the market size.

The growing geriatric population will stimulate the market expansion. For instance, according to WHO statistics, geriatric people are set to grow to over 16% by 2050. Since aging is leads to a decline in immunity levels in the geriatric, they become prone to ENT problems. Also, deafness and other hearing disorders become quite prevalent in the elderly people. Such incidences will raise industry demand in the coming years.

ENT devices market from hearing implants segment was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 due to rising prevalence of hearing disorder among the adult and children. For instance, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), nearly 2 to 3 out of every 1,000 children in the United States are born with significant hearing loss in one or both ears. Additionally, advancement in technology for manufacturing new hearing machines is another aspect influencing the overall market statistics.

Some major findings of the ENT devices market report include:

Rising prevalence of ear, nose and throat disorders among adult population will drive the market landscape.

Availability of miniatured hearing devices will positively influence the market revenue.

Technological advancements in ENT devices such as diagnostic devices, hearing aid and sinus dilation devices will propel the industry trends.

Surging demand for minimally invasive surgery will foster the market demand.

However, high procedure and instruments cost, may hinder the business progression to a certain extent.

ENT clinics segment exceeded USD 3 billion in 2021. With an increase in the prevalence of ear, nose, and throat disorders in geriatric people the demand for ENT clinics is expected to rise over the upcoming years. People prefer ENT clinics to treat a wide variety of conditions such as oropharyngeal cancer, chronic or fungal sinusitis, hearing loss, and obstructive sleep apnea. Furthermore, rising healthcare awareness among patients and surgical professionals is projected to increase the segment growth.

Asia Pacific ENT devices market is estimated to witness lucrative CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Large patient pool in the APAC region is suffering with hearing disorders and throat infections will promote the demand for ENT diagnostic and surgical equipment. In addition, emerging market governments are actively supporting the development of ENT procedures and holding campaigns to aware people regarding ENT disorders. Additionally, government is taking several initiatives to lower the price of ENT surgical procedures that will solve affordability issues, thereby, propelling the regional industry forecasts.

Some of the prominent players functioning in the ENT devices market include Accelerant (Johnson & Johnson), Atos Medical, Boston Scientific, Cochlear Limited, Demant (Oticon), Lumenis Be Ltd, Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Narang Medical Limited, PENTAX Medical, Signia, Smith & Nephew, Sonova Group, Starkey, Stryker, Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products, and Welch Allyn.

