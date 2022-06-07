Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022 - Increased Funding for Cancer R&D, Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Tests, and Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostics Centers

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test, Technology, Application, End User, & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 128.30 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 203.60 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 8.00% over the forecast period 2022 - 2027

This growth is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rising awareness of early diagnosis, increased funding for cancer R&D, technological advancements in diagnostic tests, and growth in the number of private diagnostics centers. This growth is also aided by a variety of private-sector projects.

However, due to high costs, low reimbursement rates, and budgetary constraints, many hospitals in developing countries are unable to invest in diagnostic imaging technology. Because of the strong demand for diagnostic imaging treatments in these countries, hospitals that can't afford to invest in new imaging systems prefer to use refurbished ones.

Refurbished systems are less expensive than new systems, with prices ranging from 40% to 60% of the original cost of the equipment.

Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global cancer diagnostics market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.

The major players operating in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Abbott, Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Philips Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Siemens Healthcare.



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Market overview

KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

Demand Side Trends

Supply Side Trends

Price Trend

Historic

Current

Forecast

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Exporting and Importing Countries

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Of the Market

COVID IMPACT

Introduction

Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment

Revised Market Size

Impact Of COVID On Key Segments

COVID Strategies by Company

MARKET DYNAMICS & OUTLOOK

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Porters Analysis

Competitive rivalry

Threat of substitute products

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Bargaining power of suppliers

Special insights on future disruptions

Technical Impact

Economic impact

Social Impact

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by Test type

Market segments

Instrument-Based Tests

Laboratory Tests

Liquid Biopsies

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by Technology

Market segments

Platform-Based

Instrument-Based

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach

Liver

Oesophagus

Thyroid

Pancreatic Cancer

Leukaemia

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Market Size by Region

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Abbott

Roche

Qiagen N.V.

Philips Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

