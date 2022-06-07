Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022 - Increased Funding for Cancer R&D, Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Tests, and Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostics Centers

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test, Technology, Application, End User, & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 128.30 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 203.60 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 8.00% over the forecast period 2022 - 2027
This growth is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rising awareness of early diagnosis, increased funding for cancer R&D, technological advancements in diagnostic tests, and growth in the number of private diagnostics centers. This growth is also aided by a variety of private-sector projects.
However, due to high costs, low reimbursement rates, and budgetary constraints, many hospitals in developing countries are unable to invest in diagnostic imaging technology. Because of the strong demand for diagnostic imaging treatments in these countries, hospitals that can't afford to invest in new imaging systems prefer to use refurbished ones.
Refurbished systems are less expensive than new systems, with prices ranging from 40% to 60% of the original cost of the equipment.
Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global cancer diagnostics market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.
The major players operating in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Abbott, Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Philips Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Siemens Healthcare.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market overview
KEY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Demand Side Trends
- Supply Side Trends
- Price Trend
- Historic
- Current
- Forecast
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Key Exporting and Importing Countries
- Value Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem Of the Market
COVID IMPACT
- Introduction
- Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment
- Revised Market Size
- Impact Of COVID On Key Segments
- COVID Strategies by Company
MARKET DYNAMICS & OUTLOOK
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- Porters Analysis
- Competitive rivalry
- Threat of substitute products
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Threat of new entrants
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Special insights on future disruptions
- Technical Impact
- Economic impact
- Social Impact
Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by Test type
- Market segments
- Instrument-Based Tests
- Laboratory Tests
- Liquid Biopsies
Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by Technology
- Market segments
- Platform-Based
- Instrument-Based
Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by Application
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Stomach
- Liver
- Oesophagus
- Thyroid
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Leukaemia
Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by End-User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
Market Size by Region
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)
- Abbott
- Roche
- Qiagen N.V.
- Philips Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare
