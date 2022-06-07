Saudi Arabia Family Entertainment Centers Markets Report 2022: Focus on Arcade Studios, VR Gaming Zones, & Sports Arcades

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Family Entertainment Centers Market, By Application (Arcade Studios, VR Gaming Zones, Sports Arcades and Others), By Visitor Demographics, By Facility Size, By Revenue Source, By Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market is anticipated to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the rising disposable income among the residents of Saudi Arabia and technological innovations such as virtual reality games. Entertainment centers are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions and low per-person per-hour costs to consumers.

Many entertainment centers are locally owned and operated and are geared toward edutainment experiences, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, competition games, etc. The increasing popularity of entertainment centers among teenagers and children and the presence of many entertainment options are anticipated to drive the Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market.

Since entertainment centers are mostly indoors, they are not susceptible to environmental conditions that can put-off consumer experiences while they enjoy activities. Rising personal disposable incomes and a growing number of technological innovations are anticipated to drive the Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market in the coming years.

The ever-increasing tourism sector due to the rising number of government initiatives is expected to drive the Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market. Loyalty programs, reward points, visit points, memberships & cards, bonuses, gift cards, and seasonal discounts offered by family entertainment centers are positively influencing the Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market.

Moreover, rising investments by malls to implement advanced technologies like 3D and virtual reality in entertainment centers are expected to accelerate the Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market.



Based on visitor demographics, the market is further divided into young adults 19-25, adults >25, families with children 0-9, families with children 9-12, and teenagers. Teenagers are expected to hold the largest share in the Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market as the offerings like arcade gaming, AR, and VR-based games by entertainment centers appeal most to this age group.

The introduction of new services and the inclusion of advanced technologies in provided services are the competitive strategies adopted by key players to sustain growth in the Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market based on application, visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source, type, region, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market.

Key players in Saudi Arabia family entertainment centers market

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Smaaash Entertainment Private Limited

CAVU Designwerks Inc.

KidZania Jeddah

Mantech Company Ltd. (Toy Town)

Al Hokair Group

Abdullah Al Othaim Leisure Co.

Landmark Group

Merlin Entertainments (Legolands)

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Saudi Arabia Family Entertainment Centers Market, By Application:

Arcade Studios

VR Gaming Zones

Sports Arcades and Others

Saudi Arabia Family Entertainment Centers Market, By Visitor Demographics:

Young adults 19-25

Adults >25

Families with Children 0-9

Families with Children 9-12

Teenagers

Saudi Arabia Family Entertainment Centers Market, By Facility Size:

10,000-20,000

>40,000 Sq Feet

< 5000 Sq Feet

5,000-10,000 Sq Feet

20,001-40,000 Sq Feet

Saudi Arabia Family Entertainment Centers Market, By Revenue Source:

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Advertising

Food & Beverages

Merchandizing

Saudi Arabia Family Entertainment Centers Market, By Type:

Children's Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Children's Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

Saudi Arabia Family Entertainment Centers Market, By Region:

Western Region

Northern & Central Region

Eastern Region

Southern Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vy0h