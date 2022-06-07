Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Letter of Award

Green Energy Group (SBX Plc or the “Company”)) is pleased to announce that it has signed an OBN source contract in the Western hemisphere. The contract is expected to commence second half of August. The duration of the contract is expected to be around 14 months including mob/demob and the dayrate is reflective of an improving OBN source market.

