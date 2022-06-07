Saudi Arabia Food Safety Testing Market Report 2022: Stringent Regulations Focusing on Maintaining Food Quality are Expected to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Food Safety Testing Market, By Contaminants (Pathogens, Pesticides, Mycotoxin, Allergens, GMO's, and Others), By Technology (Traditional and Rapid), By Food Tested, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% in the forecast period to reach USD405.88 million by 2027.

The increasing prevalence of food-borne diseases and growing consumer awareness about consuming quality food items and food safety are the key factors driving the demand for the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market. Also, advancements in food safety testing technology and stringent regulations focusing on maintaining food quality are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market in the next five years.



Food testing is an important process as it ensures that the food is fit for consumption purposes. The concerned food safety authorities ensure that the food undergoes a thorough testing process and examine the food quality and declare its edibility. Consumption of unfit food or lower quality food leads to food-borne diseases like diarrhea and meningitis.

Fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain are the common symptoms observed after getting affected by food-borne diseases. Growing food requirements bolstered the need for advanced food testing techniques to increase testing accuracy and reduce the testing process time.



The Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market is segmented into contaminants, technology, food tested, company, and regional distribution. Based on the contaminants, the market is divided into pathogens, pesticides, mycotoxin, allergens, GMO's, and others.

Pathogens dominated the market in 2021 by holding the largest market share of 25.31% and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In food products, the presence of microbial pathogens, such as bacteria, food allergens and adulterants, environmental toxins, viruses, drug residue, and agricultural chemicals, is harmful for consumption and can give rise to food-borne diseases.

The advent of advanced food safety testing technologies to detect the presence of pathogens is expected to boost the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market growth in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market based on contaminants, technology, food tested, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market.

Major companies operating in the Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market

SGS Inspection Services Saudi Arabia Ltd.

Bureau Veritas Saudi Arabia

ALS Arabia

Arabian Agricultural Services Co

Intertek Saudi Arabia Ltd.

Saudi Ajal Laboratories

Motabaqah Holding Company

Arabian Agricultural Services Company (ARASCO)

TUV SUD Saudi Arabia

Jubail International Laboratories

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Saudi Arabia Food Safety Testing Market, By Contaminants:

Pathogens

Pesticides

Mycotoxin

Allergens

GMO's

Others

Saudi Arabia Food Safety Testing Market, By Technology:

Traditional

Rapid

Saudi Arabia Food Safety Testing Market, By Food Tested:

Meat

Dairy

Poultry

Processed Foods

Fruits & Vegetables

Seafood

Tobacco

Others

Saudi Arabia Food Safety Testing Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Western

Eastern

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6m9hl9

