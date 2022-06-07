Belgium Data Center Market Investments Report 2022-2027 Featuring AtlasEdge, EdgeConneX, Etix Everywhere, Google, Digital Realty, KevlinX, LCL Data Centers, & Microsoft

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Belgium data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.



The report considers the present scenario of the Belgium data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the industry. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

The presence of several global support infrastructure vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, STULZ, and Vertiv is growing the competition among vendors and increasing the bargaining power of buyers in the market.



The Belgium market is dominated by local construction contractors such as MJ Wood Group, which has provided electrical sub-contracting services to Google data center construction, and Persuesz for construction services for the data center.



Belgium is a fast-growing market among Western European countries, aided by government digitalization initiatives, tax incentives, adoption of advanced technologies, and trade routes with major markets such as the UK.

The Belgian Government is actively working towards bringing in digital investment, including initiatives such as Digital AmBEtion. The Government has partnered with Microsoft to digitalize the public and private sectors in the country.

The market has witnessed the announcement of data centers by new entrants such as EdgeConneX in Brussels for a colocation data center and cloud service provider Microsoft in Wallonia for a cloud region.

Major cities for data center deployment include Wallonia and Brussels, which have witnessed over 50% of total investments by operators such as Microsoft, EdgeConneX and Interxion.

The Data Protection Authority of Belgium has announced joining the European Cloud Code of Conduct to support safe cloud storage in the country and drive cloud storage demand in the market.

The Government of Belgium supports the growth of AI in the country through initiatives such as launching a national artificial intelligence strategy that will further aid the data center market.

