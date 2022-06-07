Belgium Data Center Market Investments Report 2022-2027 Featuring AtlasEdge, EdgeConneX, Etix Everywhere, Google, Digital Realty, KevlinX, LCL Data Centers, & Microsoft

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Belgium data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.
The report considers the present scenario of the Belgium data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the industry. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
The presence of several global support infrastructure vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, STULZ, and Vertiv is growing the competition among vendors and increasing the bargaining power of buyers in the market.
The Belgium market is dominated by local construction contractors such as MJ Wood Group, which has provided electrical sub-contracting services to Google data center construction, and Persuesz for construction services for the data center.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
- Belgium is a fast-growing market among Western European countries, aided by government digitalization initiatives, tax incentives, adoption of advanced technologies, and trade routes with major markets such as the UK.
- The Belgian Government is actively working towards bringing in digital investment, including initiatives such as Digital AmBEtion. The Government has partnered with Microsoft to digitalize the public and private sectors in the country.
- The market has witnessed the announcement of data centers by new entrants such as EdgeConneX in Brussels for a colocation data center and cloud service provider Microsoft in Wallonia for a cloud region.
- Major cities for data center deployment include Wallonia and Brussels, which have witnessed over 50% of total investments by operators such as Microsoft, EdgeConneX and Interxion.
- The Data Protection Authority of Belgium has announced joining the European Cloud Code of Conduct to support safe cloud storage in the country and drive cloud storage demand in the market.
- The Government of Belgium supports the growth of AI in the country through initiatives such as launching a national artificial intelligence strategy that will further aid the data center market.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Artelia
- Lasent
- Logi-tek
- ISG
- M-J Wood Group Kft
- Perseusz
- PM Group
- RKD
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Daikin Applied
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv
- ZIEHL-ABEGG
Data Center Investors
- AtlasEdge
- EdgeConneX
- Etix Everywhere
- Digital Realty
- KevlinX
- LCL Data Centers
- Microsoft
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Belgium
- 20+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center It Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Brussels
- Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Belgium
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Belgium
- Colocation Services Market in Belgium
- Retail Colocation Vs Wholesale Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7 Geography Segmentation
- Brussels
- Other Cities
Chapter 8 Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 9 Appendix
