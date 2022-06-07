Global Precision Medicine Partnering Directory Report 2022: Comprehensive Access to Available Deals and Contract Documents for Over 1,900 Precision Medicine Deals

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,900 Precision Medicine deals.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Precision Medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Precision Medicine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Precision Medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Precision Medicine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Precision Medicine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,900 online deal records of actual Precision Medicine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Precision Medicine partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Precision Medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Precision Medicine technologies and products.



Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Precision Medicine deal trends since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Precision Medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Precision Medicine dealmakers since 2015

Insight into terms included in a Precision Medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Precision Medicine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Precision Medicine partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers

2.4. Precision Medicine partnering by deal type

2.5. Precision Medicine partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Precision Medicine partnering

2.6.1 Precision Medicine partnering headline values

2.6.2 Precision Medicine deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Precision Medicine deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Precision Medicine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Precision Medicine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Precision Medicine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers

4.3. Most active Precision Medicine partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Precision Medicine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Precision Medicine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Precision Medicine dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Precision Medicine deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Precision Medicine deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Precision Medicine deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Precision Medicine deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking



Companies Mentioned

Microbiotica

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

HMNC Brain Health

Clearbridge Biomedics

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Unilabs

Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse

AmpTec

Evotec

GenVec

Nordic Bioscience

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Fabric Genomics

Cyclica

Clinica Ruiz

Critical Diagnostics

Clinical Genomics

Clinical Outcomes Tracking and Analysis

American Association for Cancer Research

American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine

American Diabetes Association

Lung Cancer Alliance

Covance

Valence Discovery

Science Foundation Ireland

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients

Genticel

HiberCell

ReproCell

Fibrocell Science

ZERO Childhood Cancer

Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine

West China Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

Fundacion Progreso y Salud

2bPrecise

Mayo Clinic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nban79