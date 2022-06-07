Global Walk-Behind Lawn Mower Market 2022-2027 with Deere & Co, Honda, Husqvarna, KUBOTA, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA & The Toro Co Dominating

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Walk-Behind Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global walk-behind lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during 2022-2027
This report considers a detailed scenario of the present global walk-behind lawn mowers market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several industry growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
COVID-19 IMPACT
During COVID-19 many individuals started involving themselves in gardening activities to recreate and beautify their homes with a healthy lifestyle, thereby having positive impact on the market, however, there was fall in demand for walk-behind lawn mowers from the commercial users such as hotels, resorts, sports arenas, and others.
GLOBAL WALK-BEHIND LAWN MOWERS MARKET SEGMENTS OVERVIEW
Self-propelled lawn mowers hold the highest revenue share in the market and are expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.04% (by value) during the forecast period.
The availability of alternate fuel options and growing prominence of rechargeable batteries worldwide is driving the demand for battery-based walk-behind lawn mowers in the market.
In terms of drive type, manual drive lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% (by value) during the forecast period.
Residential users are the major revenue contributors towards the walk-behind lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Europe is expected to observe the fastest growth rate in the walk-behind lawn mowers market during the forecast period. It is expected to grow due to the increasing government efforts to promote sustainable practices and integrate the same into landscapes, thereby adopting battery-based walk-behind lawn mowers.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Several global players such as Husqvarna, Deere & Company, MTD Products, Stiga, and others dominate the market. Many vendors are investing considerable resources in R&D initiatives to constantly upgrade their offerings and introduce new solutions in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 History of Lawn Mowers
7.3 Manual V/S Push V/S Self-Propelled Mowers
7.4 Regulations & Standards
7.5 Components, Raw Material & Manufacturing Process
7.6 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry
7.7 Value Chain Analysis
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers
7.7.3 Manufacturers
7.7.4 Dealers/Distributors
7.7.5 Retailers
7.7.6 End-Users
7.8 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
8.2 Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
8.3 Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement
9.2 Low Upfront Cost
9.3 Growing Landscaping Industry
9.4 Growth in Commercial Construction
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Rise in Xeriscaping & High Adoption of Artificial Grass
10.3 Vulnerable to Safety Hazards
10.4 High Pollution Caused by Gasoline-Based Lawn Mowers
10.5 Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Declining Yard Size in US
11.3 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Market by Geography
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Reel/Cylinder Mowers
12.5 Self-Propelled Mowers
12.6 Push Mowers
12.7 Hover Mowers
13 Fuel Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Manual-Powered
13.5 Gasoline-Powered
13.6 Electric Corded
13.7 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered
13.8 Propane-Powered
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Residential
14.5 Professional Landscaping Services
14.6 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
14.7 Government & Others
15 Drive-Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Manual Drive
15.5 Rwd
15.6 Fwd
15.7 Awd
16 Start Type
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Recoil Start
16.5 Push Start
16.6 Key Start
16.7 No Start
17 Blade-Type
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Deck/Standard Blades
17.5 Mulching Blades
17.6 Lifting Blades
17.7 Cylinder Blades
18 Distribution Channel
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Offline
18.4.1 Market Overview
18.4.2 Dealers & Distributors
18.4.3 Specialty Stores
18.4.4 Mass Market Players
18.4.5 Market Size & Forecast
18.4.6 Market by Geography
18.5 Online
18.5.1 Market Overview
18.5.2 Direct Sales
18.5.3 Third-Party Sales
18.5.4 Market Size & Forecast
18.5.5 Market by Geography
19 Geography
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
19.3 Geographic Overview
