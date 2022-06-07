Global Walk-Behind Lawn Mower Market 2022-2027 with Deere & Co, Honda, Husqvarna, KUBOTA, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA & The Toro Co Dominating

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Walk-Behind Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global walk-behind lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during 2022-2027



This report considers a detailed scenario of the present global walk-behind lawn mowers market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several industry growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

COVID-19 IMPACT

During COVID-19 many individuals started involving themselves in gardening activities to recreate and beautify their homes with a healthy lifestyle, thereby having positive impact on the market, however, there was fall in demand for walk-behind lawn mowers from the commercial users such as hotels, resorts, sports arenas, and others.



GLOBAL WALK-BEHIND LAWN MOWERS MARKET SEGMENTS OVERVIEW

Self-propelled lawn mowers hold the highest revenue share in the market and are expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.04% (by value) during the forecast period.

The availability of alternate fuel options and growing prominence of rechargeable batteries worldwide is driving the demand for battery-based walk-behind lawn mowers in the market.

In terms of drive type, manual drive lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% (by value) during the forecast period.

Residential users are the major revenue contributors towards the walk-behind lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe is expected to observe the fastest growth rate in the walk-behind lawn mowers market during the forecast period. It is expected to grow due to the increasing government efforts to promote sustainable practices and integrate the same into landscapes, thereby adopting battery-based walk-behind lawn mowers.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Several global players such as Husqvarna, Deere & Company, MTD Products, Stiga, and others dominate the market. Many vendors are investing considerable resources in R&D initiatives to constantly upgrade their offerings and introduce new solutions in the market.



Key Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

KUBOTA Corporation

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

ARIENS CO

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

CHERVON

Cobra Garden

Einhell Germany AG

Emak S.p.A

Generac Power Systems

Grey Technology

Greenworks Tools

Makita

Masport

McLane Reel Mowers

Metalcraft of Mayville

Positecgroup

Snow Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

STIHL

The SUMEC Group Corp.

Swisher Inc.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Inc.

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

19 Geography

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

19.3 Geographic Overview

