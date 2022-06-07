Knowledge Train Announces Change Management Online Training Courses

City of London, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of London, England -

Knowledge Train, a company based in London, UK, is pleased to announce their change management online courses. Certification will be provided by global accreditation and examination organisation APMG International, which offers exams and accreditation services that allow professionals and organisations to optimise their effectiveness in change initiatives. APMG has accredited Knowledge Train and its trainers to deliver APMG Change Management certification courses and examinations.

Simon Buehring, Managing Director at Knowledge Train, says, “Businesses are still coming to terms with the changed business environment after the worst of the pandemic is over, and change projects and programmes are an essential ingredient in helping these organizations and their staff adjust. We are seeing an increased demand for Change Management professionals seeking certification. In the UK, the APMG Change Management qualifications are the benchmark. For our Change Management certification courses, we are delighted to offer online training and certification as an alternative to classroom training. Learning online and gaining certification is a benefit for those professionals too busy to attend classroom training. Online training also enables the student to study at their own pace, in their own time.”

The change management online courses being offered by Knowledge Train are designed to equip participants with the techniques and tools that they require to plan and manage change in their organisation. It is important to note that effective change management will need a thorough understanding of how a business and its people experience change and what they require for the change to be successful. The role of change managers is to assist the staff to successfully adopt, and adapt to, organisational change.

The APMG Change Management online training courses offer the best way to learn the different kinds of change management tools, methods, approaches, and techniques. Their online courses cover the complete AMPG Change Management curricula and have been developed using cutting edge learning technology. And these courses also include the entry-level Foundation and Practitioner online exams. Participants will be able to earn a recognized change management certification through their accredited e-learning system, which offers a great way to gain the needed skills in change management and show their capability to effectively manage change for potential employers.

And the APMG Change Management Foundation & Practitioner online training course provides a great way to study the many complex aspects of change management. This particular training is designed for those who are planning to assume a leadership role and help businesses prepare for a change management initiative. Participants will learn how to use relevant frameworks to effectively plan and comprehend organisational change, develop a truly effective change team, motivate the staff, and more. This course includes both Foundation and Practitioner tests. This will be in live or virtual classroom, or self-paced online format.

Meanwhile, distance learning via their online training courses is also a convenient and cost-effective approach to training staff in change management best practices. Included in their online courses are practice exams and their e-learning courses can run on any platform (Windows, Mac OS, Android, iOS) and in any device (desktop, smartphone, or tablet).

Founded in 2005, Knowledge Train has set as its goal to help people develop the skills they need to enhance their performance at work and obtain professional certification that will help them in their career. They have been instrumental in helping organisations develop and enhance their ability manage change programmes and projects by providing bespoke in-house training and mentoring. Since the start, they have already helped tens of thousands of individuals learn to deliver and manage programmes and projects, manage change, and boost business performance. The company is a member of ASPECT – Association for the Promotion of Excellence in Consultancy and Training. They have received some awards, such as the Leader Award for Agile Project Management Training in 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ad-JEaMFh-U

Those who are interested in knowing more about the change management online certification courses can check out the Knowledge Train website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:15 pm, Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about Knowledge Train, contact the company here:



Knowledge Train

Jay Gao

442071485985

info@knowledgetrain.co.uk

20 Old Bailey,



London,



EC4M 7AN,



England,



United Kingdom.