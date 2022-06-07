Saudi Arabia Operational Technology Markets Report 2022: Growing Industrialization Activities and Rising Demand for Smart Automation Solutions

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Operational Technology Market, By Component (Solutions v/s Services), By Solutions (Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Risk & Compliance Management, Others), By Services, By Security Type, By Deployment Mode, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia operational technology market is anticipated to register robust growth during the forecast period.

The factors attributing to the growth are growing industrialization activities and rising demand for smart automation solutions. The rise in adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), safety instrumented services, and technical advancements in hardware and software are expected to propel the growth of Saudi Arabia operational technology market.

Operational technologies are widely used in industrial control systems to ensure the smooth functioning of industries and organizations and eliminate redundancy, which is expected to drive the Saudi Arabia operational technology market. The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the Saudi Arabia operational technology market as the restrictions and imposition of country-wide lockdown made organizations shift towards operational technologies.

The increasing cybersecurity attacks on operational technology led to the establishment of the "Operational Technology Cyber Security Alliance (OCTSA)", which is anticipated to provide more opportunities for the operational technology market growth in Saudi Arabia. However, disruptions in supply chains and a lack of efficient government initiatives could restrain the growth of Saudi Arabia operational technology market.



The Saudi Arabia operational technology market is segmented by component, security type, deployment mode, region, and company. On the basis of deployment mode the market can be divided into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the Saudi Arabia operational technology market due to the growing need for safe data storage and greater scalability of the cloud.

Besides, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning, etc., are further boosting cloud adoption in the country, contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia operational technology market.

Companies are focusing on the strategies such as expansions, and collaborations to stay ahead in the Saudi Arabia operational technology market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Saudi Arabia operational technology market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia operational technology market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia operational technology market based on component, security type, deployment mode, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia operational technology market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia operational technology market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new solutions and services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia operational technology market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia operational technology market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia operational technology market.

Companies Featured

Palo Alto Networks, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

IBM Corporation

Fortinet, Inc

Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.

McAfee Corporation

Technologies

FireEye Inc

Accenture, Inc.

Trend Micro, Inc.

CyberArk Software, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Sophos Group, plc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Saudi Arabia Operational Technology Market, By Component:

Solutions

Firewall

Antivirus/Antimalware

Risk & Compliance Management

Identity & Access Management

Firewall

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

DDOS Prevention

Encryption & Decryption

Data Loss Prevention

Others

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Saudi Arabia Operational Technology Market, By Security Type:

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Others

Saudi Arabia Operational Technology Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

Saudi Arabia Operational Technology Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Southern

Eastern

Western

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8um2i