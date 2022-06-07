New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterile Filtration Market for Lifescience" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284293/?utm_source=GNW





The report also covers market projections Through 2027 and key market players.



This report discusses the global market for sterile filtration used in life science applications, including depth filters, microfiltration membranes and air filters. The report also analyzes various materials of filters being used n sterilization filtration.



In this report, the market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa). Countries analyzed include the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India). Estimated values are based on product manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Summary:

The global market for sterile filtration used in life science applications was valued at REDACTED in 2021 and is expected to reach REDACTED by the end of 2027, with a CAGRof REDACTED. The growth in the market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of sterilization-grade filters for contamination removal frombiologics, biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticalmanufacturing processes.



The industry is also roughly divided into two profit streams: industrial and biopharmaceutical.Biopharmaceutical filtration and labs are the most profitable areaby price per volume and replacement.



Purity levelneeds, the increasing numberof global users, and the constant need to change filtersmean that the same materialwill demand a higher price and be continuously reordered.



Overall, the industry is material-specific. The sheernumberof competitors shows the maturity of the twomost widely usedmaterials: polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and polyether sulfone (PES).MF membrane costs have droppedmore than REDACTED% for some applications since the 1990s. However, improvement in the economics of membrane systems has contributed to their rising use in the pharmaceutical industry. For example, the drop in cost has made some companies rely specifically on high-revenue areas such as biopharmaceuticals,with other companies relying on large-volume projects to drive growth.

