New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High-performance Ceramic Coatings: North American Markets and Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05616656/?utm_source=GNW



- New developments and recent patents in high-performance ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD and other coating techniques.

- Current and potential applications for high-performance ceramic coatings.

- Current and future market projections for ceramic coatings in all their major applications.

- Profiles of current industry players, including equipment suppliers, consumables, coating service providers, and users.

- A review of current industry participants’ economic/market opportunities and new entrants.



Report Includes:

- 31 data tables and 40 additional tables

- An up-to-date review of the North American markets for high-performance ceramic coatings

- Analyses of the North American regional market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and potential applications for high-performance ceramic coatings, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation and forecast the North American market size for high-performance ceramic coatings, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type and end-use application

- Discussion of materials for high-performance ceramic coatings and their properties, new developments and recent patents in high-performance ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD, and other coating techniques

- Assessment of the market growth opportunities, SWOT analysis of ceramic coating market, emerging trends and technology developments, along with the COVID-19 implications on the marketplace

- A look into the market drivers, challenges, supply chain analysis, and overall impact of Russia Ukraine war on the coatings industry

- Updated information on mergers, acquisitions and other business relations in the North American thermal spray industry, since 1990

- Insight into the recent industry structure for PVD/CVD system manufacturers and service providers, R&D investments, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and impact on product sales

- Identification of all North American equipment manufacturers, service providers and suppliers of consumables of ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD and other coating techniques; and analysis of the competitive landscape

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading coal industry players, including 3M Co., Applied Materials Inc., Morgan Technical Ceramics Inc., Oerlikon Metco, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., and Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials



Summary:

Ceramic coatings are used for surface modification, and they have achieved a significant place in the industrial environment over the past decades.High-performance ceramic coatings are an established market, but new high-performance ceramic coating technologies, including materials and processes, are constantly being developed.



The accessibility of these new coating technologies augments the range of possible ceramic coating applications and substrate materials, comprising fiber-reinforced polymeric (FRP) composite components, such as aerospace parts, rolls for printing, high-pressure textile trades hydraulic cylinders, and camshafts. In the meantime, the availability and commercialization of new high-performance coating technologies changes the internal requirements in industries where they are even now used, such as cutting tool inserts.



The North American market for high-performance ceramic coatings was valued at REDACTED in 2021. This figure is expected to increase to REDACTED in 2022 and rise to REDACTED in 2027, with a projected five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05616656/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________